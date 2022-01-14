During these chilly days of winter, what is a gardener to do? Most of us have been receiving Seed Catalogs in the mail and dreaming of what we need to buy to get ready for the spring. Or have you found something new that you “must” have in your gardens this year?
Winter sowing and starting seeds indoors are both popular ways to get a head start on growing those plants.
But, we as master gardeners, have a unique way to help out the gardening world. In 2021, 228 Master Gardeners from 49 counties tested, onions, cayenne pepper, kale, dill, delicata squash, white cosmos, ground cherries, and tall marigolds. Through the University of Minnesota, we can participate in these Seed Trials.
We sign up for the program and grow different varieties of seeds for research. Most of us use our home gardens, but we have a plot at the Community Garden in Owatonna, where we do that, locally. We are testing the germination of the seeds, how well the seeds grow, what the product tastes like, what the texture is like, and bloom times for flowers, among other things.
This year's seeds that were selected are either new varieties of vegetables or flowers that have never been tested before or have not been tested for many years. Choices of vegetables that were made, included varieties with different cooking methods.
They tried to select vegetables that are currently considered “hot” for the year and had good health benefits and overall interesting choices. Flowers were chosen for their attraction to both pollinators and gardeners.
Education and outreach programs are developed using seed trials. Each trial included 6 varieties of each selection. This year, there are six vegetable choices and two flower varieties.
Each master gardener participant provides data collected at the year of the year and submits it to the University. They provide recommendations about the varieties they have been given. The hours that the Master Gardeners work at this project count for hours to fulfill their Community Service hours each year. Each Master Gardener has to provide 25 hours of Community Service to the program to keep their active status.
When you receive your seeds they come with a number, not much other information. It is fun to watch the progress of the different varieties to see which one germinates first or grows the fastest. That to me is the fun part of gardening each year — can I make this grow?
There are many facets of the Master Gardener program, I have given you some insight into one of them. Consider joining our program, it has a lot to offer with lots of education and the best part, making new gardening friends for life!