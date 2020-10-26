With the upcoming election, I have been reading a lot lately about celebrities vowing to leave the country if their candidate doesn’t win. Having been raised by a career Navy dad, perhaps I had more “patriotism” drilled into me than most. I certainly learned proper flag etiquette, what Memorial Day really means and quite a lot about American history and politics.
I also witnessed first hand the great love these men and women had for the nation that they fought for. Perhaps that’s why these celebrity attitudes piss me off.
Don’t get me wrong. I’m not a “my country right or wrong” person. There are things in our collective history that shouldn’t have happened. Slavery, of course, but also the Japanese internment camps of World War II or spitting on servicemen returning from Vietnam.
Any large injustice should be called out and addressed by Americans. And thankfully, we have always had the right to do just that. And in the ebb and flow of these issues, we have overcome.
The idea to flee is nothing new. There were many people, during the French Revolution, who spent time in England, rather than France to “wait out” the war. These were often nobility who had the means to do so and while many may have lost their land wealth, they kept their lives. There have been numerous examples of refugees who have fled their own countries to escape war or famine. Interestingly enough, however, during the Civil War in America, refugees fled from one part of the country to another, rather than internationally.
This fact of national immigration, rather than international, speaks volumes to me. Despite the chaos and violence, people remained in America. Perhaps because it was still better than other places to which they might flee. Perhaps because they felt that it was worth fighting for, because even at its darkest, it was still a beacon of freedom and hope.
So, to the celebrities and people of means who choose to leave our nation if their candidate doesn’t win an election, I say this: Go. If you’re afraid that our nation is being laughed at by the world, hang your head in shame and go.
The history of our nation bears out the fact that other nations certainly don’t malign us for long. Go and find your grass is greener ideal, your nation without flaw. Reveal your hypocrisy as you claim to care about social justice and the problems this nation faces while you run away because you didn’t get your way and you just happen to be rich enough to do so.
The wealth of our nation is the people. America is a nation of people who choose to stand and fight. A nation of people who choose to build and rebuild. A nation of people who help their neighbors. A nation of strength for as long as people who value freedom and justice continue to speak for and wrestle with such ideals.
I would rather fight for my home and my family and my ideals than flee. I don’t care if you’re laughing at me or not. I am not ashamed to be an American.