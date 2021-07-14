For the past 30 plus years, the Steele County Humane Society has been a foster-based society working hard to help the stray, abused and surrendered animals of Steele County. There is a lot of expense involved with this, whether it be food, litter or the many vet bills that incur, to make sure these animals are fully vaccinated and spay/neutered, to help with the over-population of animals. We have been able to do various fundraisers over the years, and along with donations, have been able to cover these high expenses.
We would like to be able to help more animals in need and provide a location to care for them. We have been working toward financing and building a shelter which has been a dream for many years. We know people have been wondering and questioning how things are coming with this project because we have had events set up for the Shelter Campaign Kickoff and then have had to postpone. This is going to be a huge expense ($1.9 million) and endeavor so we want to make sure that we handle things correctly and openly.
Just as many other events that had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Steele County Humane Society Campaign Kickoff for 2020 was also postponed. Ultimately the SCHS Board voted to push the date out to early 2022 in the hopes that all the restrictions will be lifted and people will feel safe to attend the event.
We know it is hard for people to not see visual progress, but we want to reassure you that SCHS is still working behind the scenes to make the Capital Campaign Kickoff and shelter happen. Thank you so much for your patience and understanding as we continue to work on making this Shelter a reality for this great community.
With all of this in the works, as well as the day to day activity of the Steele County Humane Society, we are putting pleas out there for foster homes, individuals to help with fundraising and additional Board Members for several reasons:
1. Additional fosters will help care for the many animals in need until they find their forever happy homes.
2. It is always good to have new insight on fundraising ideas that would help with the day to day costs of the Humane Society as well as shelter expenses.
3. We would love to expand the board membership to attract a diverse group of leaders for the organization. Sharing your expertise and management experience would help us build a more positive and collaborative environment while working towards our goals.
If you’re interested in becoming a foster or board member, or volunteering for events, please contact us Monday to Friday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at 507-451-4512. We would like to express our gratitude for your consideration in these matters. We look forward to hearing from you.