I’m sure we’ve all been in a situation where we were told to work harder, or a superior might say I could do that twice as fast. The famous “that’s not how we did it in my day.” It’s interesting how many different ways we learn to do the same task. With time and evolution, most things become more manageable. It’s learning as we go that makes us stronger.
As kids, we watch our parents go off to work, and not knowing what it means or what their day might be like, we know that we need them to pick us up, drop us off, and feed us. Due to work hours or seasonal work we may not spend time with everybody as much as we’d like.
Growing up, I watched my parents work extremely hard for our family. My dad works in construction, where he would work long hours through the warm months, and when the snow would fall, he would be out plowing snow. He had several different roles, from operator to foreman to superintendent of underground construction. In his supervisor positions, he ran a very tight ship and had high expectations. On the job, he had A way of motivating with his voice. For those of you who know, you know. He has always been a valuable asset to the company where he works. His commitment to getting the job done as efficiently as possible is still steadfast 40 years later. What wasn’t always noticeable on the surface was his huge heart. He’s a caring man who does many things behind the scenes to provide for people in need. I started working at the same company at an early age doing many little odd jobs. Mostly cleaning up other people's messes, but it provided me the opportunity to learn how to operate some heavy equipment. From him, I’ve learned many things. When it comes to working, I have learned from him to work hard, push myself, expect more, and do what you say you’re going to do.
My mom worked for Federated Insurance for her entire career. For a relatively quiet young lady from Ellendale, she would surely shine in the positions she had at Federated. Her job provided regular work hours that could be counted on, and we sure relied on her for many things. Even though we couldn’t drive by and see the work my mom did, it was evident that she worked hard. She committed her career to one company and would have retired from there if not for cancer. It was really after her death that I learned who she was in her work environment. She was a dedicated leader, a genuine friend, a shoulder to cry on, and a motivational mentor. Twenty years later, people still tell me how great she was to work with. From her, I also learned to work hard. She also taught me to listen and communicate with people. To let genuineness and encouragement drive your work.
Sometimes it’s easy to look at decisions and actions other people make and judge or assume you would do things differently. Competitiveness can drive people to work harder. Who doesn’t like a good competition? The examples I had growing up are much like many people have. We all get the choice to decide what we’re going to do and how hard we will apply ourselves. I think it’s important to appreciate those that share your workspace, even if you see things differently. After all, you work at the same place. At least you have that in common. Measuring your work ethic is about perception. What does it mean to you? What does it mean to your client or your employer could be three different things? I find it best to set my expectations higher than those I’m serving to expect.
Sometimes it’s easy to think that’s the best I can do, or I give it my all. Did you? Could you have done it at 5% better or 5% faster? Challenge yourself to be your competition. You never know who might be watching and learning from you. Either way, you’re still winning. As our routines are returning and our lives are becoming normal again, perhaps this is an excellent time to challenge yourself. I have enjoyed teaching on some new challenges this year, though sometimes frustrating.
So push yourself to do just a little bit more.