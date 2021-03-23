Issues which have been major topics of national conversation for several years and which have an impact directly or indirectly on most United States citizens include health care, immigration, climate change and abortion.
Here are some percentages from surveys taken by the Pew Research Center on what the beliefs are of a variety of citizens on these various issues. The Pew Research Center describes itself as, “a “nonprofit, non-partisan and non-advisory public opinion research center. Its mission is one to inform not proscribe. Their belief is that "better information can build a better world.”
On health care 63% of citizens surveyed support either single payor health care or a combination of government supported Health care and private health insurance. Of the 37% that stated they do not support government supported health care, 30% of the 37% said they want to continue their Medicare and Medicaid. Since Medicare and Medicaid are government programs. Aren’t these people contradicting themselves?
When asked about immigration policy 74% of citizens surveyed stated they support a pathway to citizenship for people brought to the United States as children and support the Deferred Action For Children (DACA) program. A majority of citizens believe in a combination of better border security, stronger enforcement and a pathway to citizenship for illegal immigrants presently in the United States.
Care of our natural environment has been a constant for many people throughout our history. In the United States, Sen. Gaylord Nelson focused on making it more of a national concern when he was instrumental in organizing the first Earth Day on April 22, 1970. Over 66% of citizens polled believe our government leaders are not doing enough to protect our water and air quality. Over half of United States citizens believe climate change is negatively affecting our environment and believe we need to hold our elected officials responsible for taking a proactive instead of a reactive approach to slowing and reversing the negative effects of climate change.
Probably the most emotional issue is the access to a safe secure abortion if a woman makes the decision to have one. Since the Supreme Court decision of Roe v. Wade abortion access has been the law in the United States. The real issues of women’s rights, sexual responsibility of men and women and the morality of who decides when human life is viable or not have been debated almost nonstop.
Citizens responding to the Pew survey included 60% who believe there should be some restraints on when abortions can be performed while 27% believe abortion should be permitted in all cases. The remaining 3% apparently didn’t want to state their opinion. I believe the best advice I have heard is from former presidential candidate, Hillary Clinton who stated, “Abortion should be safe, legal and rare.”
I think that statement recognizes the reality that if abortion is made illegal abortions will still happen and that as adults we have to take responsibility for our own decisions for the possibility of creating human life. Also, as parents we need to do better in developing healthy sexual attitudes in our children.
If our elected officials do not support what the majority of voting citizens support isn’t it our responsibility as citizens to replace them with a person that will support policies which represent the voting majority? What do you think?