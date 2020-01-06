As I reflect on my life as a young boy, I can distinctly recall the dreams and desires of one day owning and riding my own motorcycle. I stared at every motorcycle that passed into my field of view and always imagining me cruising on a long winding highway.
My desire of riding a motorcycle at that point was not riding to a particular destination, but just enjoying the thrill of riding, straddling a huge powerful engine, the roar of the mufflers and feeling the wind in my face. I imagined this scenario times too numerous to count. Each time it was as exciting as the first.
Those visions began to take on a life of their own when I heard rumors of a Cushman motor scooter that was for sale. It wasn’t a motorcycle but it was the next best thing to one at that time. The Cushman was “in a basket.” That meant it was in pieces and pretty much a pile of parts. Evidently the owner had blown the engine thus rendering it inoperable.
I talked to my dad about it and pleaded with him to take a look at it. He agreed and we drove to the home where it was located and talked to the owner expressing an interest in taking a look at it. The man led us around to the back of the house where he had a massive old rundown garage. As he lifted the huge door, vast piles of assorted junk were exposed. In the midst of all the debris was the most beautiful Cushman in the whole world. It almost seemed as if it was anxious to come and live with us. By the looks of it, I knew it was going to require a significant amount of work to repair it, but in my mind, it was a thing of beauty. It would require a major undertaking to restore it and make it road worthy once again.
The guy told dad that he could have the whole thing for $50. That was a lot of a lot of money back then and I didn’t have any idea how much it was worth but $50 seemed like a million dollars at that point. Additionally, it would take a lot more money to do all of the repairs needed.
Dad negotiated the price and shook hands on a price of $35.00. Needless to say, I was excited and I now own a Cushman motor scooter…it was a big deal for me even though it was a basket case.
When we arrived back home, we lifted the chassis out of the truck and placed it on our garage floor along with all of the other parts. Even though it was dirty, dusty and in pieces, it looked like a beautiful scooter to me.
We dismantled the scooter and placed the parts in neat rows across the garage workbench and on the floor across the rear of the garage.
My primary function on the project was to sand the entire frame and all metal parts. Sanding it was a tedious and knuckle-busting job as it had to be completely free of all rust and old paint. Dad was going to take care of all the remaining details.
After all the parts were sanded and made paint-ready, I hung and primed them. Amazingly, a transformation was taking place right before my eyes. My chariot was finally being resurrected.
The next day I loaded the spray gun with the dazzling new Regency Purple color we chose. It was a brilliant rich color and it seemed to glisten and sparkle and my Cushman was taking on a new life of its own. My heart was beating fast as I knew that it was only a matter of a few days before it would be ready to ride.
Dad assembled the components slowly and tediously so as to not scratch the paint. He knew intuitively knew how the whole thing went together, but to me it was a giant puzzle. Once again I was amazed at his skills and knowledge.
It was late when we decided to quit for the night. We left everything just as it was and went into the house for the evening and mom treated us with cookies and ice cream as we relaxed and talked about what we had accomplished that day.
As I showered and got ready for bed that evening, I relived every minute that I worked on my chariot. I could see the many parts disappear and become transformed into a thing of beauty. While in bed that evening, my mind kept creating scenarios of riding my purple chariot all over town and on the roads surrounding Austin. I could almost feel the wind in my face. Finally, sleep got the better of me.
The next morning I was out of bed like a slingshot. I dressed and whisked my way to the garage where my chariot was waiting and was working on it when the large overhead garage door swung up and it filled the garage with the morning sunshine. And there stood my dad, a cup of coffee in one hand and a cigarette in the other. He walked in slowly and made his way around me and the scooter examining it carefully.
He placed his hand on my shoulder and said, “It looks good, Allan.”
Oh that felt good to hear. He was just about as proud of what we had done together as I was. Those words still echo in my ears.
We worked together throughout the morning. It was finished. It stood there leaning on its kick stand waiting for me. Dad made one final inspection and I thought it would take him forever as dad always seemed to work quite a lot slower than I did.
He said, “Let’s fire her up.”
Dad set the choke and lifted the foot starter. With his foot firmly placed on the starter, he slammed it to the floor and we could hear the engine turn over but it didn’t fire. We waited with anticipation. Again, he raised the foot starter to the top and repeated the motion. Dad tweaked the carburetor and the choke a bit and not a word was spoken. We were focused on getting it started.
And again, being filled with anticipation and having fingers crossed, he raised the foot starter and with sort of a little jump-up, dad slammed the starter to the floor and the mighty engine roared and came alive. He grabbed the accelerator and twisted it back and forth while adjusting the carburetor. He revved the engine a few times and then it became responsive to the accelerator. As I gazed at my beautiful Purple chariot, it seemed to say “thank you” to me for bringing it back to life from that old beat up garage where it was left to die. I was pleased and grateful and excited as never before.
I threw my leg over it and turned it around, Mom and Dad were proudly watching. With a gentle twist of the throttle, it began its journey down our driveway and on to the street. It was my time. It was my scooter and me. I was taking my dream- machine on its maiden voyage with the wind in my face like I had always dreamed it would be.
This was one of the happiest times of my life: Dad and I working together on a project that I always wanted and helped me make my dream come true.