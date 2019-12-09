To the editor:
I’ve always been one that advocates making our community of Owatonna better for young people and adults alike, and it seems to me we have an opportunity to do just that. After having kids in the Owatonna school district in the past, it was very clear to me the huge lack of recreational gym space we have. Compared to communities much smaller that Owatonna with large recreation centers or YMCAs, we simply don’t have that opportunity here. West Hills is very outdated, and the track too small for much walking use. In addition, the gymnasium is simply too small to meet the needs. The tennis center is great, but just about everything else is no longer competitive for a community of our size.
I bring this up because we have a terrific opportunity to preserve a large portion of the current Senior High School into a community recreation center. The gymnasiums and locker rooms are a huge asset we should preserve, and there is space for walking track and workout centers. In addition, the beautiful theater could be used for community events, and the entrance with the historic pillars most certainly should be part of our history and our future.
After traveling to communities like Willmar, Mankato, Marshall and many others with YMCAs or community recreation centers, I see opportunity written all over our senior high after the new one is built. I hope our city leaders will be open to exploring how this could be accomplished. Whether you were for or against the school bond, let's embrace opportunity to repurpose a beautiful building for the future of Owatonna.
Lynn Ketelsen
Owatonna