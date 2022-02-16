Owatonna High School’s student council wrapped up another successful Snow Week.
We kicked off the Olympic themed winter spirit week with a pep fest on February 4. Fardouza Farah, Audrey Simon, Lauren Thamert, Betsy Wunderlich, Annika Wiese, Nolan Baker, Max Guenther, Andrew Laatsch, Sam Pfeiffer, and Izaya Vazquez performed skits as the top five king and queen nominees. After the student body voted, we crowned royalty. Congratulations to our 2022 Snow Week king and queen, Audrey Simon and Sam Pfeiffer!
On Monday, Feb. 7, the boys of OHS played in grade level teams to compete in Powderbuff. Congratulations to the junior class, the 2022 Powderbuff champions. The rest of the week was celebrated by slushies at lunch, student section raffles at home sporting events, and a daily Olympic ring scavenger hunt.
Looking forward, the student council is planning OHS’ first Mental Health week. From March 14-18, we will partner with school counselors and local businesses to reemphasize student support. In order to foster a positive and mindful environment within Owatonna High School and the greater community, we aim to destigmatize the conversation around mental health to open the dialogue amongst peers and staff. Throughout the week, resources which are available all year round will be advertised and made readily available to the student body.
The student council will also be collaborating with the Special Education Department on the “spread the word to end the word” campaign. This movement aims to promote inclusion of Owatonna’s diverse learning disabled students through education and speaking kindness.
Members of OHS student council will be attending the South Eastern Division (SED) of Student Councils conference at John Marshall High School on March 4. The all day conference allows members to collaborate and discuss ideas with surrounding school representatives to bring back to Owatonna. We have a busy month ahead, and look forward to developing the Owatonna community. Keep updated on ohssc.org and our instagram @ohsstudco.
Lauren Thamert is the Owatonna High School student council president.