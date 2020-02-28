Anyone who had trouble obtaining a vehicle registration over the past couple of years will be pleased to know a new system is on its way.
Much was made over Minnesota’s failed vehicle licensing system MNLARS – and rightfully so because this state wasted millions of dollars on this incompetent and inefficient program.
You may recall the State of Minnesota decided to cut its losses with this debacle and allow a non-Minnesota state government vendor design a licensing program that might actually become efficient.
We’re now moving forward on consolidating the new system being put into place. Called VTRS — Vehicle Title Registration System – this program is currently being updated. It is a two-year project plan with the first rollout occurring this year and the final rollout in 2021, which will also be the time where we incorporate our previous system into the new version.
This plan has been in the works for several months. One of the things we focused on this past summer was determining what kind of parameters we wanted VTRS to have. This bill converges a number of processes such as eliminating destination charges as well as streamlining how we determine the value of the car for the registration fees.
In the future we may want to look at how we determine the value of the registration fees, but that will be another topic for another day.
MNLARS was a disaster in every sense of the word. Eliminating it will not only be beneficial for drivers but the deputy registrars who were forced to deal with this awful system on a daily basis. VTRS is moving right along and we think the updates will really help the program and we are ultimately looking forward to a licensing and registration system that works for all Minnesotans.
As always, I welcome your feedback. Please contact me anytime by phone at 651-296-5368 or by email at rep.john.petersburg@house.mn.
