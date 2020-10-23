To the editor:
A special thank you is due to Sen. John Jasinski and Rep. John Petersburg for their commitment and persistence to pass Section 179 federal conformity along with the bonding bill. They voted for tax relief for small businesses and farmers at a time when they needed it most – during a pandemic, when our economy is struggling. They brought home projects that will benefit our region including $750,000 for a project at the Steele County Free Fair and pump even more resources into our community. They did this at a time when politicians don’t agree on much, but they put our hometown and Main Street businesses first.
Brad Meier
President, Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism