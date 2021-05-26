One of the casualties of the COVID-19 pandemic has been our charities. When people are out of work and struggling with funding the basics, these very necessary organizations are low on the list. I have always preferred to give to the local charities because we can see their value in our communities. Groups like the Salvation Army, Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation, Owatonna Foundation and United Fund are just a few of Owatonna’s hard-working charities that have felt the pinch, I am sure.
Some of the mega big charities, however, concern me! Sometime last fall I gave to some group who sold my name to a few dozen other groups and now my widow's mite is going to fund mega-mailings. One day before Christmas I received six appeals in one day. There is one group that mails me weekly, and I get at least one a day from someone else. This can be a problem for forgetful old adults who tend to send a few dollars for each appeal. I have a neighbor who sent five dollars to a half-dozen and told them to take her off the list because she was dying. She is much younger than I am and healthy.
My husband would frequently battle with big charities on the millions they paid their CEOs and was especially attracted to the Salvation Army for conservation in that regard. There are a number of big charities whose work you may have observed from news articles but the ones who fund help for arthritis, Parkinson’s, cancer and heart disease are doing a huge service in education alone!
Arizona has a state tax system that allows one's donations to be a tax credit on that year’s return. I am sure that they have to jump through financial hoops to be eligible but it has sustained charities here like the St. Mary’s food bank which has carried an enormous load this last year. This could be a great thing for Minnesota and their epic tax load!
Not the least in the list of those who need sustaining funds are the churches. It is sometimes not as obvious how they help, not just with marrying and burying us all, but in spiritual lifting, counseling and frequently more help with food and sheltering. Remember them also!
If you are not able to physically help other people, hopefully you are putting aside an amount to give your favorite charity but if money is short; many groups need volunteers to deliver meals, drive people to doctor's appointments, as much as they need office help. No talent is not in demand, so now it the time to get your vaccines and get out there! Do what you can!