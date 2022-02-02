It might be easy to look at some of the progress in this community and say, “Who’s going to pay for that?”
I would challenge you to look at it a little bit differently. Try approaching it with this way of thinking: What do you get excited about? A vacation, a clean house, a new home, or even a new car? That feeling of excitement, whatever is your trigger, looks at the new school in the same way. Know that you’re not the only one paying for it. And any community you go to, you’ll be paying for a school sooner or later. As a result, this community for generations will grow and create new opportunities for people to come here experience Owatonna. This will bring people to our community to work, play, and enjoy all of the beautiful things Owatonna has to offer.
Looking at the expansion and new development downtown, it’s easy to see growth is coming to our community in many new forms. I know that some people will say it was fine the way it was. Sure, it was, and I dare say it was great the way it was. Look at it this way— many of us were taught to leave a place better than we found it. Couldn’t it also be said to make a place better while we’re here? With the commitment from outside investors, and the dedication of local investors, we see some significant changes.
The major businesses in this community have supported so much, from the smallest charity to the new school project. Many of you likely work for one of these companies. You should be proud to work for a company that supports the community you live and raise your children in. Be proud to work for a company that commits so much financially to improving the community you call home.
I believe the small business owners in this community carry just as much weight, if not more, regarding growth and involvement in Owatonna. It might be your mechanic, a favorite restaurant, or any locally owned retail store. These people volunteer on committees that oversee projects and share their experiences and opinions. I encourage you to support small businesses as much as you can. These business owners don’t clock out at 5 o’clock. Everywhere they go, they take their business with them. Many of them still find time to volunteer on committees throughout the community. I’ve heard some describe running a business as having a young child at home because of the attention it constantly needs. So imagine that next time you’re in one of the many great small businesses we have in our community.
In my business, I find myself introducing this community to people often. Here are some things that I point out when people tour the community:
Our beautiful parks and excellent walking trails; downtown is a staple on the tour, pointing out all local businesses; I will take them past many of the schools. Of course, I have to show them the fairgrounds and talk of the magic that happens once a year. When we’re all done touring the community, often people comment on how beautiful everything is and how well cared for so much of the town is. They see the pride that Owatonna has.
So as we continue to grow and improve in Owatonna, be proud to be a member of this community. It’s okay to have a differing opinion on a project. Respectful opinions create respectful conversation. In listening to all opinions, a plan can be created. Working together, sharing ideas and learning from one another are part of what makes this community strong.
Challenge yourself to get involved in some way and to put your promising talents to use in this beautiful community.