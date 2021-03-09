My daughter and I planned a trip to Bismarck last April for her to register for college classes at the University of Mary. The pandemic obliterated those plans, so I looked forward to taking a couple of my kids back for a mid-winter trip. While others warned my daughter North Dakota winters are terrible, I assured her that Bismarck gets chinook winds and that it likely would be more temperate than Owatonna. Mother was correct in this instance, as Bismarck experienced minimal snow and temperatures have been milder than Owatonna all winter, with the exception, of course, of the weekend we visited, the February weekend of the Arctic blast.
My daughter declared, “there is nothing to do in Bismarck,” something claimed by almost every college student. I am unsure of what college students want in their college town: slip n' slides, bouncy castles, circuses or endless birthday parties? When teenagers go to college, they forget that most of their social life involved high school activities, and when they move to a new community their social life lacks that structure. Welcome to adulthood.
We traveled to Bismarck on a frigid Friday. We picked up my daughter and headed for supper. As we drove back to the hotel, we noticed a Bingo Palace. I grew up playing bingo, which was a big social activity. We played bingo at church festivals, school functions and at the county fair. “Ooh, let’s play bingo,” I said.
They had a Bingo Palace near the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks where I spent my college years. I was so busy with the endless diversions in my college town that I never visited the Palace, but it had a certain reputation as a past time for the elderly and those with too much time on their hands. The rumor was that bingo at the Palace was serious business and was an authentic version of gambling. This seemed so contrary to the innocent activity of my youth where we played a quarter a card. We played bingo all afternoon with the loose change we located after scrounging under the couch cushions.
We arrived and sure enough, we were younger than the average player by about 20 years, that includes me, and I am no spring chicken. Palace was a little bit of a reach; the space resembled a warehouse, but I suppose Bingo Warehouse isn’t quite as glamorous. As we stood in line to receive our bingo cards, looking like amateurs, a woman motioned me over and handed me several coupons. These coupons provided a heavy discount for our night of entertainment and I was much obliged. I think they still say much obliged in North Dakota. The attendant asked if we would like to purchase or borrow the bingo blotters, which are markers on steroids. “We’ll just borrow, thanks,” I responded, feeling that I did not want this to become a lifestyle. She handed us several pages with multiple cards on each, and then, guessing our novice status, explained the process. I wondered if watching a YouTube tutorial on playing bingo at a gambling venue would have been beneficial, but the number calling began promptly at seven, so we found our seats determined to win.
Palace Bingo is a little more complicated than your run of the mill church bingo. They play multiple games on the same card and switch up the winning bingo construct. The roller coaster bingo was the most complex. Even the visual wasn’t enough to keep it straight. We barely had it figured out when someone yelled, “Bingo.” “Are you kids even trying to win?” I said after several rounds. “You need to be vigilant with your cards. No distractions.” We didn’t win, didn’t usually even get close. A woman kindly shared a pan of peanut butter balls with us, so not all was lost.
The next morning we planned a trip to Costco, which is always a great adventure. It was -24 degrees with a -39 windchill. I think the windchill number is just a status symbol, as if -24 isn’t cold enough. I attempted to start the car to no avail. The battery was dead. My daughter has one of those battery packs, but unfortunately her car was in the college parking lot. We hoofed it over to Walmart, which was just down the street. As I was perusing the car starting options, an attendant came and helped me select something with several different gadgets.
Making the frigid trek back to the hotel, one daughter questioned, “Mom, we have been in Minnesota for 15 years, how do you not have jumper cables?”
“Well, Miss Judgmental, I do have jumper cables, and I know exactly in which cupboard they are located: in the garage at our house seven hours away from here.”
We attempted to figure out the contraption, which is ideal in sub-zero temperatures when your brain starts to freeze. While we were fumbling along, a man approached and asked if he could help. I was never so glad to know that chivalry is not dead. He had a battery pack and asked me to pop the hood. It was at this point that I remembered that the button to open the hood was not an easy find in my new car, which also lacked jumper cables. As I searched around the car, thoroughly humiliated, the man gently suggested googling it. We probably single-handedly lowered his opinion of Minnesotans. I finally found the button, which is not visible unless you are a contortionist and therefore a flaw in the car’s design, in my humble opinion. He tried his battery pack, quickly realizing that it too was frozen and not workable. Then he did the nicest thing. He drove over to Walmart and purchased jumper cables as he also needed some too, he told me, probably just to make me feel better. He returned and jumpstarted the car. What a guy!
We retrieved my daughter’s car from campus, which we needed the following morning when my car again failed to start. Overall, I would say our trip was a success. We learned how to play serious bingo, and my kids secured their knowledge of jump-starting a car. The following week, Bismarck had very pleasant temperatures in the '50s. Our timing was off, but if we waited for a nicer weekend, we might have missed out on an excellent adventure and those delicious peanut butter balls.