I confess.
I voted more than once in a presidential election. It was in the fall of 1956 in the basement of Roosevelt School; I was 6 years old but I did vote three times that day.
It was a great day. I went to the polls with my mom in the morning, with my maternal grandparents in the afternoon and with my dad in the evening. The line was longest in the evening, as I recall. There were plenty of people to visit with as the line moved across the basement gym.
Back in those days – and for many years that followed — Owatonna used voting machines. People stepped into the voting booth, moved the lever to the left that closed the curtain, depressed the keys for the candidates of choice, reviewed the choices and then pulled the lever to the right which recorded the vote and opened the curtain.
So, my mom started it all. She let me open the curtain that recorded her vote. I didn’t get to press any of the keys; they were too high up. My maternal grandparents had stayed at home with my baby brother in the morning but went to vote in the afternoon before Grandpa went downtown to play cards. I never got to go play cards so Grandpa let me cast his vote instead.
And that, dear readers three, is why by the time I walked over to Roosevelt School — in the dark — with my dad, I was a veteran voter.
It was another 16 years before I had another chance to vote in a presidential election. It was at Roosevelt School once again but the gym was on the main floor in the new part. There were still voting machines so I had experience. And in my reporting days, I learned that some voters carefully depressed each key and then carefully replaced them in the starting position. These folks “voted” but their choice was unrecorded.
The machines were long ago replaced. Voting in person, on Election Day, is my favorite way to vote. But, I have voted an absentee ballot because I was going to be out of the country (when you had to have an excuse) and I have voted early in the recorder’s offices in Owatonna and in Rapid City, SD.
Voting is a right, a responsibility, and a privilege. Nobody knows how we vote, only that we do or don’t.
There’s really no good reason not to vote and there are more questions than just the presidential choice. You don’t get punished or docked if you don’t fill in all the little circles. By voting, you have a hand in deciding a state senator, a state representative, county board members (in some districts), township officers, and whether or not to continue the special levy for Independent School District 761. There may be other decisions to make but I haven’t seen the sample ballot yet.
In the United States, voting is voluntary. That’s not the case in Australia, Argentina, Egypt, Singapore and in one canton of Switzerland. Federal elections in Australia are always held on a Saturday. A carrot and stick approach is used – there’s a fine if you don’t vote and many communities host a barbecue serving what locals affectionately call “democracy sausages.” It’s a party, said a local guide on my tour last year. “Everyone turns up. Everyone votes. There’s a sense that we are all in this together and we are all affected by the decision we make today.”
So vote. It doesn’t matter if you vote early, if you vote by absentee ballot or if you vote in person on Nov. 3. Vote because your foremothers didn’t get to vote. Vote because men and women have died so that we can. Vote because you cannot complain about the results if you don’t vote. Vote because it’s the right thing to do.