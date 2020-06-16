A good chunk of my time sheltering in place alone since March 15 has been spent sorting through stacks of papers: magazine and newspaper articles, jottings that might be used for columns, notes from classes, letters.
I was sorting again this morning when I realized I needed to get a column to the Owatonna People’s Press by tonight. How had that slipped my mind? At the same time, in a coincidence that felt like gentle providence, I also found notes from a March camping trip years ago. Let me take you there.
Have you ever seen a desert in bloom? I have, back in 2005 when a friend and I were tent camping on a grim patch of barren land in the Mojave Desert outside of Las Vegas. A notice at the Red Rock Canyon visitors’ center nearby, a huge, crudely-lettered handprinted sign with lots of exclamation points shouted that Death Valley was awash in wildflowers that hadn’t bloomed in 150 years. Immediately, though the day was destined to be a scorcher, my friend and I knew we had to see it. Our drive which should have lasted a little over 2 hours proved to be 5 hours long; a flash flood had taken out a bridge on the most direct route.
We expected to see desert sand and countless cactus heavy with flowers. How can I explain to you what we did see? Fine-to-medium gravel, not sand, and band after band of varying-sized wildflowers in colors that changed by elevation and location. White, then pink, yellow then blue. Purple, lavender, rose, red. We crouched on our hands and knees to see microscopic balls of white and we ate lunch perched in canvas chairs on the side of the road, shoulder high in a maze of orange poppies. Mile after mile of blossoms beyond counting. An abundance that demanded almost breathless silence.
I laid sleepless in the tent that night, and many other nights, wondering what miraculous combination of circumstance were needed to have coaxed plants to bloom after 150 years. How many soaking downpours beyond the usual were needed that year? Did the flash flood that caused so much destruction also play into the desert’s ability to bloom? How do plants lie dormant for 150 years? What is the nature of that kind of “waiting?” When is a time “right?”
Today I think about the waiting we have undergone since the corona virus first touched our lives as individuals, a nation and a world, and I think about the waiting that has taken place whenever there is movement from injustice to greater equality and opportunity.
I trust that what looks like “nothing is happening” can actually include growth in understanding and character, growth in hope and patience, growth in sensitivity and caring. And that what appears to be a waiting where nothing happens can include growth in our resolve that there are situations that must change and that the time for that change is now.
What about you? What have you come to trust during these times of waiting?