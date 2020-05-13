Sometimes making lemonade is harder to do.
I’m not writing about squeezing lemons except metaphorically. And, dear readers three, we have had plenty of metaphorical lemons to squeeze for lemonade. I believe the difficulty of turning sour into sweet may well continue.
So, what have you been doing to make your lemons into lemonade?
There have been some crushing mind and body blows to the whole process, some of which are worth talking about and others of which not. The last two months have been more than difficult for many who have had to struggle to pay the rent, make the mortgage payment, put food on the table, teach their children, work from home, go to work in the essential industries and stores, cope with the myriad of symptoms associated with the pandemic, and deal with self-quarantining and social distancing.
Six feet seems to be a hard distance to judge for some – and in my experiences, these 72 inches seem harder for men to calculate than women. However, I admit that when chatting with one of my neighbors last week, we started out more than 10 feet apart and drifted closer together as the conversation continued. Another friend, in a drive by, nicely reminded us about the six foot recommendation. We both backed up but drifting occurred again.
Someone suggested, tongue in cheek I am sure, that we all travel around with our yard sticks, sticking them out to each other to know that two yard sticks make six feet – and probably more since hands and arms are involved. If we were children, particularly the young lads, we would be having sword fights with the yard sticks. There is a reason organizers of the Sunday School Christmas plays only distribute the shepherd crooks at the last minute.
I know some tasty lemonade has been made and enjoyed. It’s been a good time to catch up with old (and new) friends on the telephone or on the street or by text or e-mail. We have taken the time to reach out to friends from our past who perhaps had become just Christmas card friends or that we have lost touch with all together. I heard from one of my neighbors in Selinsgrove, Pa., who moved away before we moved to Rapid City in 2007. They wanted to know if I was okay. Sweet. But I delayed in answering as one never knows what scam artist is out there.
And speaking of scams and annoyances, it was a welcome break when robo calls stopped for a while. Alas, those calls seem to have returned. It’s better not to answer. You can just ignore the messages about your car warranty, your school loans and your credit cards. I am not sure why any crook making those calls thinks that we are that stupid.
Back to lemonade: We talk with others for much longer because we don’t have to rush off to a meeting. We can have coffee or cocktails from our separate kitchens or living rooms and never run out of conversation.
The Internet has been enjoyable and hateful. Several of my Owatonna High School Class of 1968 classmates have made a point of daily posting uplifting photos, prayers, or positive affirmations of life. There are also some darn funny jokes and stories that have made me laugh out loud. We have learned how to have meetings on line, worship on line, and accomplish every manner of thing on line, if we hadn’t already been doing so.
And when the day doesn’t seem like you should spend it reading or cooking or cleaning, there’s cleaning out closets or files. I didn’t clean out closets since I have always moved before that task became necessary (eight years is my timeframe for the task) but files are another story.
In my case, cleaning out files meant looking through and getting rid of stuff that had been traveling around with me for years. I confess that some papers have been refiled but I did take care of some personal business matters that have needed to be done. Some of the found but not lost, just put away items made most enjoyable lemonade.
I have noticed around town that there’s been plenty of yard work and landscaping accomplished. The tulips are gorgeous and the trees are leafing out and/or flowering, as they do each spring, but it feels more special this year. When you are walking through your neighborhood instead of riding, you can see the changes as they are happening and admire the beauty of nature.
Maybe because we are Minnesotans and Minnesota nice is a true and great attribute, there have been great kindnesses shown. People smile behind their masks and it’s possible to see it in their eyes. Strangers wave. Friends and neighbors ask if help is needed, as well as share their baked goods, entrees, soups and stews and donate as they can to help others less fortunate.
Enjoy your lemonade. There are plenty of lemons.