It’s a natural part of life. We go through various stages starting at birth and hopefully, we are fortunate enough to make it to adulthood as we continue moving through these stages. What happens in our future can be determined by our everyday living, specifically thinking about career paths as I write this column. What does this have to do with 4-H? Everything!
4-H has been known to help shape the future of our youth because of the projects they explored as a member, the events they attended, the caring adults that nurtured them, or maybe the relationships they developed as a whole. 4-H helps create passion in youth that leads to lifelong learning.
I’ve been in this role for 15 years now so I have had a number of rewarding opportunities to watch 4-H members grow and develop, starting with their Cloverbud years through 4-H graduation. Whether or not the activities offered in 4-H were meant to intentionally spark an interest for a certain job, so many have chosen their career based on what they did in 4-H. I’ve had many 4-H alumni share with me that because they took “X” project, they are now working at a location because of the knowledge and passion they gained.
As we continue offering programs and activities to our youth, career exploration is oftentimes at the forefront of our planning. It looks different across the state but youth have had the chance to travel to college institutions, both in person and virtually to learn more about college life and the degrees connected to possible careers they could have. As shared on our Extension website for Minnesota 4-H, 11,390 4-H’ers built STEM skills and became more interested in jobs related to science, technology, engineering and math.
A youth member from Hennepin County also shared “The campus immersion program matters because it gets you to think about what you want to do in the future and what you want to be.” Field trips can be very informational and inspiring. In an ag related program we’re offering right now, finding those local businesses to explore careers is one of the top priorities. When project workshops are offered to members, sometimes there are guest presenters. Often, during their presentation, they share something in regards to the education and/or jobs related to their field of interest.
Staff, volunteers, and community members continue working together as they deliver these career exploration opportunities. It is one of the many perks 4-H has to offer and seems to be naturally built into so many of the opportunities we offer.
For more information on how to get youth involved in the 4-H program or to become an adult volunteer, contact the Rice County Extension office at 507-332-6109 or mnext-rice@umn.edu.