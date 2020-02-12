Owatonna, MN (55060)

Today

Becoming windy with snow showers. Morning high of 31F with temps falling to near 15. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low -14F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.