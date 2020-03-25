United Way of Steele County is committed to mobilizing and optimizing the caring power of our community. As the situation with COVID-19 continues to evolve, we have the safety of our staff, partner agencies, community partners, and the general public as our top priority. United Way of Steele County will continue our mission and continue to provide services while also doing what we can to limit the spread of COVID-19.
United Way of Steele County is actively communicating with our community partners, assessing emerging needs of individuals and families in Steele County, and working with our partner agencies to ensure that their services can continue as well. Now more than ever we need help from all of you as COVID-19 continues to spread throughout the United States at an alarming rate. Community services and the work conducted by our partner agencies are more critical than ever; as the income, education and health of our families, friends and neighbors are being affected due to the pandemic.
Our staff is actively working to mobilize resources to support these emerging community needs in an effective way for everyone that is involved. We've created a regularly updated list of emergency needs, which can also be seen at our web page https://www.unitedwaysteelecounty.org/covid-19. We'll try to communicate as many of these needs through our social channels as well, but please check the page regularly as we look to keep you all informed as we look ahead to the coming days and weeks.
Minnesota United Way's 2-1-1 is another excellent resource that individuals and families can utilize for information on available resources. Whether it's childcare, transit route information, grocery store hours, or COVID-19 testing sites - 211 is available 24 hours a day and 7 days a week. The hotline will continue to be available to those who need it.
United Way of Steele County will continue to address the constantly emerging challenges that are facing Steele County citizens of all ages in the coming weeks as we continue to cope and navigate forward. Thank you to everybody that has already reached out to us asking how to help support those who need us the most right now. Let's continue to carry that Live United spirit as we work together to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Please do not hesitate to contact our office if you have any questions or concerns.
Current Needs
To submit your organizational needs, please contact Neil Lyons at uwadmin@unitedwaysteelecounty.org or call 507-455-1180
Organization: SEMCAC
Need: Volunteer Delivery Drivers - Meals on Wheels Program
Description: SEMCAC is currently seeking volunteer delivery drivers to help cover the 9 local routes. Volunteers arrive at the site around 10:30 a.m. to pick up a route to be delivered to clients' homes. The route consists of 7-10 homes total and volunteers are generally back to the site within 60-90 minutes.
Contact: Eileen Holty at 507-455-3195
Organization: Community Pathways of Steele County
Need: Curbside Order Takers
Description: Curbside service for our customers. They have requested that clients remain in their cars. Volunteers will go out to greet/speak with the client, take and fill their order, and bring the food out to the client's vehicle.
The shifts are as follows:
Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. to Noon
Monday – Friday from Noon to 3:30 p.m.
Saturdays from 8–11 a.m.
Contact: Kylie Mouser at 507-455-2991