Governing is about working together. About compromise. Minnesota has a House, a Senate and a governor, and to get anything done all parties have to be engaged. I have been working hard to make sure we deliver on the priorities you tell me about in our calls, emails and meetings. But so far, the House and the governor are missing in action.
Let’s look at a few of the biggest issues of the session as we enter the homestretch:
Covid tax relief for small businesses and unemployment
In the heart of tax season, this is perhaps our most urgent priority. Thousands of workers and small businesses relied on emergency aid from the federal government to survive COVID-19. The feds exempted that aid from federal income taxes. The Senate passed a bill that would exempt it from state taxes too, but so far Gov. Tim Walz and the House are refusing to act. If they don’t come to the table soon, taxpayers will be looking at big increases when they file their returns.
Funding for law enforcement
Gov. Walz early in session claimed that funding for his SAFE account, to provide resources for police, was a pressing issue. The Senate acted, and passed funding that would make sure communities across the state -- including Minneapolis -- have the manpower they need to address any urgent threats or lawlessness. On two separate occasions, the House was unable to pass the governor’s plan: the first time, they pulled the bill. The second time, it failed.
The Republican plan is the smartest path forward. The governor and the House should join us.
Helping students recover from COVID
Covid has been devastating to children. The evidence is crystal clear. The Senate has passed a series of bills to help children recover. They address teacher shortages by opening the door to more qualified teachers; capture information about student regression by requiring MCAs to be administered; help districts manage budget pressures by gibing them more flexibility with restricted funding; and postpone the application of any new state-mandated academic standards.
The Senate has made it a priority to support students, parents, and teachers as we battle back from Covid. The governor and the House have yet to act on these important bills.
Protecting Greater Minnesotans from utility bill price surges
The February polar vortex caused historic spikes in natural gas prices across the Midwest, including Minnesota. The state’s small nonprofit, municipally-owned utilities are not equipped to manage this unprecedented disruption, so their customers could soon be facing a big surprise on their utility bills. Estimates predict an impact to ratepayer bills between $250 and $500 for a typical residence for the time of the polar vortex alone. A business that typically spends $12,500 a month on gas could be facing a bill of $125,000 due to the spike.
The Senate passed an emergency assistance bill that would provide zero-interest loans to these utilities to help them weather the storm, so they can protect their ratepayers and avoid an economic catastrophe.
Again, the House has not yet passed this bill.
The lack of action from the House on these urgent issues is certainly frustrating, but there is still time. No matter what, I will continue working for you to get these issues done.
If you have any questions about these bills or any other issue the legislature is working on, feel free to contact me any time at sen.john.jasinski@senate.mn or 651-296-0284. It is a privilege to serve you!