Here are seven issues I think are of major concern to many people in this country. To me Climate Change is Number One while the rest are in random order but I think all need major reform to keep this country economically and socially strong and vibrant.
CLIMATE CHANGE
I hope that climate change deniers would seriously look at the facts accumulated by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). “Based on well-established evidence about 97% of climate scientists have concluded that human-caused climate change is happening.” I believe this is a global issue and if not dealt with on a global scale will make any other issue secondary.
IMMIGRATION
As a country we need to enforce our laws but give a clear and timely path to full citizenship for immigrants desiring to become citizens. We have a worker shortage and an aging population in this country. We need more citizens contributing to the growth of our economy. New ideas and innovation will make this country stronger. I feel many senior citizens my age should face the fact we are part of a global economy and that means a mixing of race, religion and culture. Instead of looking backward we should look forward.
HEALTH CARE
The system we have now is not sustainable. If members of Congress and their families had to pay the same costs as average citizens, we would probably see major health care reform. We have people purposely underemployed because if they took a higher-paying job they would lose health care coverage, housing and food assistance. Why not take the best practices of single-payer systems from other countries which would provide a level of care for all citizens with a public option to buy a higher benefit plan if so desired?
SOCIAL SECURITY
Presently almost six out of 10 retirees surveyed have said they rely on their Social Security payment as a major source of their retirement income. Social Security payments are not an entitlement but are a retirement benefit earned through years of working for a wage. Social Security paycheck deductions are not a tax. Rather they are an individual premium payment which goes into a Trust Fund which is separate from the General Fund of the Federal Government. Currently the Social Security Trust Fund has more than $2.4 Trillion dollars in assets in the form of Treasury Bonds issued by the Federal Government. Any reduction in Social Security payments would not reduce the Federal Deficit because the Social Security Trust Fund is not part of the Federal Budget. The issue is that the Trust Fund monies that have been used over the years to fund the Federal Budget and backed by the Treasury Bonds need to put back into the Social Security Trust Fund.
Our elected officials have been ignoring this issue for years and now they are calling Social Security, Medicare and Medicare “entitlements” and wanting to make cuts to these programs. Less than one penny of every Social Security dollar is spent on administration. Medicare works more efficiently then our private health care system and Medicaid is a safety net for those most in need. Presently there is no Social Security deduction on individual wages of more than $132,900. If that cap amount was raised along with a reduction in Cost of Living Adjustments to Social Security payments, Social Security could be saved for future generations as a source of retirement funding.
CAMPAIGN FINANCE REFORM
What sense does it make that candidates spend millions of dollars to be elected to positions that pay far less than what their campaigns cost and then spend a large part of their time if elected to raise funds for their next election? What sense does it make that we have a Supreme Court that ruled a corporation is considered an individual when making campaign contributions? What sense does it make when we have Political Action Committees (PACS) that can make huge campaign donations received from anonymous donors. Maybe campaigns needed limited time frames and campaign fund limits set and enforced with full disclosure of names of contributors, won’t that encourage participation from more political parties with focus on issues and solutions?
EDUCATION
Currently we have a K-12 teacher shortage across this nation while we have teachers striking for better wages and teaching conditions and many students graduating less prepared to earn a living much less having a rewarding career. I think our public schools system needs to concentrate on teaching the basics at the elementary level with practical hands-on applications and experience at the secondary level while aiding in developing individual student’s specific abilities. Parents need to take an active supportive role in their child’s education and instill values and respect in their children which would be aided by teachers. Many students attending vocational colleges are better prepared to provide for themselves and a family than a college graduate. Colleges need to do better at providing a curriculum that prepares a graduate for a career without overwhelming debt.
INCOME INEQUALITY
The wealthiest 1% control more wealth than the bottom 95 % in this country and that gap is growing. The bottom 95% make 80% of their income from wages and salaries while the top 1% earn just over 50% of their income from wages and salaries. Those individuals with incomes of over $53 million earn just 10% of their income from jobs while the rest is overwhelmingly from capital gains and dividends. Much of this investment wealth is created by Leveraged Buy Outs (LB0’s), private equity deals and employee buy outs. In order to avoid paying taxes the wealthiest can claim how, when and where to declare their incomes and thereby manipulate profit and losses across different investments. The wealthiest many times end up paying a lower tax rate than people whose sole income is from working for a wage.
Bill Gates one the three wealthiest people in the world has made the following statements. The correct way to levy taxes on the superrich is at a transaction point. Either an estate tax without loopholes or a higher capital gains tax applied only on extreme fortunes to avoid suppressing growth. Adjust corporate tax rates based on jobs created, more jobs, lower taxes. The beauty of the free market system is its ability to evolve. I think our elected officials should be acting on what Bill Gates proposes.