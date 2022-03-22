In 1999 I was asked by a local committee of amateur historians to compile a 20-year refresher of local sports stories for an update to my home community’s centennial book, titled “Winthrop 1981-2000.” There had been little sports info in the town’s 1981 centennial book, so good friend and neighbor Thelma Nierengarten reached out to me to help.
I loved every minute of the volunteer effort, eventually contributing 22 pages to the 160-page published update.
While I chronicled two highly successful decades of athletic success at Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop High School, including its one and only state championship in fall 1989 as the Thunderbird football team capped a perfect 14-0 season with a 27-15 victory over Perham, I drew some unexpected criticism for not naming that title as the top sports story over this two-decade span.
Local sports enthusiasts took offense to this paragraph:
“Yet, what just might be the top sports story over the past two decades was a quiet revolution in the making – the ongoing growth and development of girls athletics.”
Title IX federal legislation in 1972 had opened up, finally, the world of high school and collegiate sports for half of the country’s populace. At the time, these were the numbers: the U.S. disparity between boys and girls athletic numbers in 1970 was nearly 5 to 1. By the end of the decade, girls athletic teams had nearly evened that massive gap.
For Niergenarten, who was a star basketball player at old Winthrop High School in the 1930s, she was tickled by both my words and the mild community criticism. Male athletes had never walked in her shoes or in the shoes of any young female who was mostly excluded from high school sports after World War II.
That changed dramatically in the ‘70s. But it was too late for many. I recall the story of one Donna Kruggel, who graduated from WHS in 1971, never having stepped on a high school athletic field or court. But she went on to a Dakota State Hall of Fame collegiate career, lettering in 14 varsity sports. During her freshman year, it was field hockey, volleyball, basketball, track and softball.
Kruggel focused on “just” volleyball, basketball and softball through her final three years at the South Dakota college, earning induction into its HOF in 1997. There was no such honor for Nierengarten, who died at the age of 101 in 2019, but she and others of her era still helped pave the way for today’s young athletes.
One of my fondest sports memories over the past 20 years was the March 21, 2004, NCAA women’s first-round basketball game at Williams Arena, as Lindsey Whalen led the Gophers to a 92-81 victory over UCLA. In front of 12,357 fans, Whalen scored 31 points in her return from a broken right hand.
Yup, an amazing game. In attendance with my youngest daughter, Mikell, (who was wearing a Whalen jersey), I noticed two females huddled a few rows behind us. Hugging and crying. Probably in their 50s or so, and without fulling knowing their respective stories, one could only imagine their amazement and love of the game and the growth of women’s athletics. My daughters, as well, reaped those benefits.
We’ve still got a ways to go, but women are making waves in nearly every sport.
And to recognize this growth, all eight of the 2021 inductees into the Minnesota Sports Hall of Fame were women: Seimone Augustus, Maya Moore and coach Chris Voelz of Lynx fame; downhill skier Lindsey Vonn; hockey sensation Krissy Wendell-Pohl; Olympian and distance runner Carrie Tollefson; Olympic soccer goalie Brianna Scurry; and 1982 Moose Lake High School phenom Annie Adamczak Glavan.
Adamczak Glavan’s senior year was, indeed, one for the record books. She helped lead her high school teams to undefeated seasons in volleyball (24-0), basketball (26-0) and softball (24-0) for a combined 74-0 unblemished record.
While she envisioned a collegiate basketball career, Title IX’s growth was still picking up steam and Division I universities were beginning to offer scholarships in volleyball. So Adamczak Glavan turned to the University of Nebraska and chose volleyball.
Today, after returning to Minnesota to coach high school basketball in Hopkins and Wayzata, she’s back to the volleyball court mentoring youth at Club 43 Volleyball in Hopkins.
And there’s pretty much nothing more exciting than women’s college volleyball.
I’ll likely be hearing a bit more criticism about that most recent opinion. But I’m fine with that. I’m guessing Nierengarten, again, would be thrilled.