The Steele County Free Fair is almost here. Tuesday, Aug. 13, through Sunday, Aug. 18, will, I hope, be filled with so many smiles and so much laughter from many children.
We at the Steele County Sheriff’s Office want to make sure that you keep the smiles and prevent the tears.
The Steele County Sheriff’s Office handled quite a few incidents involving children wandering off last year during the fair. Fortunately, all children were accounted for and returned to their parents or legal guardians.
Being a parent, I understand how quickly a child can dash away if the child spots something of interest. Here are a few helpful tips to assist emergency personnel on locating a child that has wandered off.
Remembering what the child is wearing is difficult. Write down exact clothing descriptions and hair styles, hair color and if your child wears glasses. Were they wearing tennis shoes or flip flops? Do you have a recent up to date photo of your child? A photo taken of the child on Tuesday may appear different of the same child on Saturday. Talk to your child on what he or she should do if the child becomes separated from you.
Please report to law enforcement personnel immediately if your child is separated from you. During the fair, lost children are brought back to sheriff’s office next to the fair office and announcements will be made over the intercom.
The Steele County Sheriff’s Office will have children identification tags at the sheriff’s building at the fairgrounds during the fair. Please stop by and pick one up. They will assist any emergency personnel in case of a missing child. The identification tags are voluntary, but encouraged and free of charge.
Please stay safe.