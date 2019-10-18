Tar spot is the common name of a plant disease caused by certain fungi. The name is fitting, because one symptom of the disease is the appearance of black splotches that look like droplets of tar on leaves. You may be familiar with tar spot on your maple trees. This disease shows up on maples as large black blemishes on otherwise lush, green leaves. This year, however, tar spot was discovered on another plant. It was confirmed for the first time on corn in Minnesota at the end of September.
The first instance was in southern Fillmore County, but it has since been found in Faribault, Winona, and Freeborn counties as well. At this point, it hasn’t been widespread throughout these counties, just found in one to two fields per county. Fortunately, the disease was at low levels in each of these fields, with no measurable yield loss expected.
University of Minnesota Extension specialists have suspected that tar spot might move into Minnesota soon, because it has been present in Iowa and Wisconsin. This year’s wet weather has likely played a role in the spread of the disease. Tar spot on corn is caused by the fungus Phyllachora maydis. The fungus infects corn leaves and produces raised, small black structures, ranging from about 0.1 inch to 0.3 inches on the leaf surface. The black structures are firm, appear smooth on the surface, and do not rub off or break open like some of our other corn leaf diseases. Tar spot can, strangely enough, sometimes produce fisheye symptoms, which are tan lesions with dark borders surrounding the tar spots. Be on the lookout for tar spot because there is a good chance it is present in other areas in our part of Minnesota.
In fields where the disease was found, tar spot appeared to be mostly concentrated in one area. In these cases, tar spot was not visible from the nearest road; walking in the field was required to see it. Tar spot reached yield-damaging levels in some states in 2018, so University of Minnesota Extension specialists suspect that part of the reason the disease wasn’t severe in the Midwest this year has to do with the requirements for disease development, which include high moisture, cool temperatures (60 degrees to 70 degrees Fahrenheit), and the availability of fungal inoculum, not coming together at the right time for infection to start early enough to cause serious plant damage.
Though tar spot will not likely cause yield reductions in the fields where it has been found so far this year, the disease has the potential to result in significant yield losses. Please contact me, Claire LaCanne, your local Extension Educator, at 507-444-7691 or lacanne@umn.edu, if you suspect tar spot in your field. To see current distribution maps for tar spot on corn, visit: https://corn.ipmpipe.org/tarspot/.