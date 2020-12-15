This column is about climate change, and what is the most effective and fairest way to fight it. A little background first.
I am a retired occupational therapist. I worked with young children, ages 0-5; they were kids with delays, or at risk of delay.
Most of my work was in Northfield and Faribault. When you work with babies and toddlers, you are working in the home. You spend a lot of time with parents. You hear about their lives. Many families had few financial resources. My work often took me into mobile homes and low-income apartments.
There were programs to help the parents, but all required applications, had deadlines, had income limits, etc. Maybe you needed to go to some particular office to apply, or have someone come to your home to interview you. You might qualify for a while, and then find that you were no longer qualified.
I remember two moms especially. One missed a deadline to apply for continued medical assistance for her disabled son, which made the reapplication process harder. The other was a young mom in community college. She qualified for child care assistance at first, but when she received a grant for her own schooling her child was disqualified from the daycare assistance.
What the system gave her with one hand, it took away with the other.
Putting a price on carbon is the best first step toward stopping climate change. A carbon dividend is the best way to use that revenue to protect vulnerable people from increased costs. A bill has been introduced in Congress that would do this. The carbon dividend created by the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, H.R. 763, will put money into every household every month, including the households of those two moms. This will be money people can count on. Initial paperwork will be minimal, and the dividend will be a steady income source. Dividends will be very helpful to families who struggle to pay rent and put food on the table.
The carbon dividend will exceed the higher energy costs for those in the bottom 60% in terms of household income. The next 20% will essentially break even. Only for the top 20% will higher energy costs modestly exceed the dividend. This is because higher earners have a larger carbon footprint, but even they could make decisions changing that.
Bottom line: Some low-income families do get help from government programs, but they have to jump through many hoops to get that help. In my work life I saw how that played out for families. If they miss a deadline, or if their circumstances change, that help might stop.
Even for those who qualify, it’s hard to make ends meet. When the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act is in place, most people will receive a net benefit. Let’s get it passed.