To the editor:
I have not gone to stores around town as often as I used to, due to the pandemic we are living through. When I do go, being of a certain age and with a few health issues, I wear a face mask.
I have witnessed other people doing the same, but many people who are not wearing masks, including people working in stores and grocery stores. I guess it is your right to choice what is best, however personally I would really like to see more people taking this seriously. Anyway, if you do decide to wear a mask, thank you!
Please heed these words of advice: the mask should cover both your mouth AND your nose, and it does no good at all if it's worn around your chin! No doubt you all have heard the complaints that wearing a mask can get in the way of your vision and if you wear glasses a mask often can cause them to steam up.
Please don't give up; keep trying! I believe that we can get through this time of history successfully if we can remember be considerate of others.
Mary L. Schenk
Owatonna