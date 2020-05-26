The future role of brick and mortar schools is uncertain. Experts are saying that the COVID virus may never go away, that it will be in our environment indefinitely in some form like the HIV and flu viruses.
And there will always be new viruses. Remember the Asian flu? Hong Kong flu? Ebola virus? Viruses spread from host to host, infect a host cell and multiply by the thousands, leaving and infecting other cells of the body. They mutate, evolve.
Schools in some states have announced indefinite closures of their campuses. The expansion of technology is restructuring our world. Going forward, it may not be necessary for students to learn in enclosed buildings and busy classrooms where they share objects and equipment, desks, bathrooms, even air. It may become prohibitively expensive to operate school buildings with all of the extra manpower and expenses in keeping everyone safe.
Students of all ages are currently set up at home for learning where their environment is controlled. People have adapted to “new normals” as needed.
The major increase in property taxes are adding insult to injury for us in the Owatonna school district. We live in a time of great financial instability. The nation’s economy appears to be headed for a serious and long-lasting downturn. Unemployment is at the highest level in the nation’s history since the Great Depression.
It’s time to revisit the wisdom and logic in building an expensive new high school at a time when educational institutions are seeing shifts in paradigms and protocols, resulting from virulent viruses like COVID-19 and other factors.
If this school is built, we will have lost more of our open prairie and farmland for a building that may end up being half empty. At least the kids will be stuck with the debt!
Kristi Bjoraker
Owatonna