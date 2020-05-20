“A man who does not read has no advantage over one who cannot read.” — (Attributed, in various forms, to Mark Twain, but without significant proof thereto.)
One of my better paying jobs in life was that of a mining drill operator in northeastern Minnesota in the late 1970s-early 1980s. Certainly a better paying job than teaching, even if teaching jobs had been widely available. Because taconite, a ferruginous chert, is relatively hard, it could easily take two hours to drill a full depth 15” diameter hole to 40’, the approximate maximum available with those rigs.
Since the operator sets up and then simply observes the process, it was a boring job—okay, pun intended. This left a lot of time for either letting the mind wander, or filling it with information. Typically, with 21 shifts every four weeks, I could plow through a dozen or more magazines monthly—ones with words, not just pictures, thank you—and devour perhaps fifty or sixty novels per year, all at work. “Graveyard shift”, 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. was especially great, with few distractions and a need to keep the mind alert.
Perhaps the recent “shelter in place” found you searching for a time-filler besides endlessly numbing your mind by having assorted cable channels ack-ack visual images into your retinal cortex. If not, certainly there may be some long-awaited leisurely hours this summer when you feel there is more to life than soaking up sun and staring into the distance through any Oakleys. While I cannot guarantee anything herein is for you, I will nonetheless list a few for you perusal pleasure. As always, ladies first.
Shanghai Girls by Lisa See; and her follow-up novel Dreams of Joy. This follows a pair of privileged sisters within the era from 1937-1957; and mother with daughter, 1957-1960 in their travails from China to the U.S., and again to China. Yes, ladies, I had tears in my eyes several times. While not required, it wouldn’t hurt to background this by reading Pearl S. Buck’s classic, The Good Earth to understand a bit about older China and her peasantry. Iris Chang’s The Rape of Nanking will give you a deeper understanding of the wartime atrocities, and resulting enmity, which still affect international relationships in the Far East; and, to understand some of post-war China, William Hinton’s Fanshen, plus Mao: the Unknown Story, an unflinching look at his life by Jung Chang (with Jon Halliday).
Okay, guys, with the lack of sports this spring, here’s a few books I really liked, albeit a bit hockey-heavy. River of Champions, by Mary Halverson Scofield chronicles the 1956 state champions from Thief River Falls in what has to be the grittiest group to ever win, any year.
Down to just seven skaters by the finals, with three or four playing with injuries that would keep any modern player out of the game for medical reasons, they achieved the dream through sheer will and determination. Blades of Glory, by John Rosengren, follows one year of the Bloomington Jefferson hockey team as they attempt to regain their once famous reign as champions. Other books include Ike, an autobiographical account of the former Eveleth/University of Michigan goalie who built Edina’s hockey program; and Henry Boucha, Ojibwa, also autobiographical, about the player who was the darling of the 1969 tournament, playing for Warroad against Edina in the finals that year. No hockey fan should be without Jim Hoey’s Hockey Heaven, a compilation of assorted facts and minutia regarding the state hockey tournament and the players in it.
So as not to leave out basketball players, The Secret Game, by Scott Ellsworth is my fave here. During WWII, an unscheduled challenge between North Carolina College for Negroes and the Duke University medical school, the latter of which were military ex-college players. This is both a serious look into the divided South of our not-so-distant past, but also about the sheer joy of playing, and how the game changed, physically as well as metaphorically.
You may even shed a few tears, of joy, near the end, if you truly love both basketball and the human spirit. One other book that looks deeply into the nature of sports, The Captain Class, by Sam Walker, isn’t simply on my list, but also on many local football players’ list, courtesy of OHS head football coach Jeff Williams. Also for you football fans, going way back into the 1960s, there’s Meat on the Hoof, by Gary Shaw. The tag line for this Darrell Royal era piece is that they raise cattle and football players in Texas—the cattle are treated better.
With that mention of my fellow “Domer” (slang for a Notre Dame graduate), Jeff recently confided he had read Notre Dame Versus The Klan, by Todd Tucker, another Domer. An in depth account of the background and lead-up to what became a riot in South Bend, Indiana in 1924.
At that time, the KKK was a dominant force in Indiana politics and social life, assuming you qualified as what we term “WASP”—and male. Like it or not, there are some eerie parallels to some more recent events. However it did set the tone for the downfall of the Klan’s power in that era even as Notre Dame went on to win glory on the football field. I’ve had that one since its first book-signing event by the author. Unrelated, but from right after that era in our history, Sinclair Lewis’ book It Can’t Happen Here remains poignant, even more so today.
If you’re more into mystery and detective fiction, Minnesota has to be one of the best of all places to write, and certainly to read. Any of John Sandford’s novels, including the more famous Lucas Davenport character in the Prey series (Rules of Prey through Neon Prey, now closing in on thirty, not including his other offshoot ones) are interesting for their plot twists and Minnesota settings.
The author is known to many of us as John Camp, Pulitzer Prize wining reporter for the Pioneer Press, rather than his pen name. I used to work out at the same dojo as he, which is occasionally mentioned somewhat sidelong in some of those. Or, if you’re not into long novels and just want quick reads, there’s a group of Minnesota-based mystery writers with the moniker “Minnesota Crime Wave” who have published collections of short stories (usually a baker’s dozen per volume), such as Silence of the Loons or Resort to Murder. Sometimes it rains at the lake in summer.
While no more than a tiny fraction of my own library, certainly enough to keep your nose in a book for a while. Your local public library has an even greater stock. They may even have something you’ll love—check it out!