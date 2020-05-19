Friends of mine were in Greece years ago, trying to get into a church in a small village but it was locked. A sign on the entrance told them to go next door and someone with a key would let them in. An old woman came to the door and with halting words and gestures explained that it had been her job to open the church for visitors ever since she was 9 years old. When my friends asked if they could take her picture, she was delighted, and clearly ecstatic when she saw herself on their camera.
When I saw her portrait hanging on the wall at my friends’ house, it stopped me in my tracks. She was grey-white hair pulled back by a black head-covering, the deepest wrinkles I’d ever seen on an entire face, a sharply pointed chin, no teeth, and a huge, flesh colored mole at the corner of one eye. She could have been the perfect Halloween witch except her smile radiated intense inner joy. Seeing her for the first time, I felt wrapped in her joy…totally enveloped in a deep spiritual joy. Very soon after seeing her portrait, I had an 11” x 14” copy of it that sits on one of my living room shelves.
One winter, while hosting a neighborhood holiday brunch, I glimpsed one of my guests, tears streaming down her face. “Who is that woman full of grief?” she said, pointing to the portrait, and I couldn’t help but smile inside. My guest confirmed what I had seen early on. Sometimes the woman’s portrait emanates joy, and sometimes it emanates subtle and other times raw grief.
In the earlier months of this year, the old woman seemed to be grieving. Now, during the last couple weeks of our covid-19 pandemic and sheltering-in-place, she emanates pure, exuberant joy. With the angle of the sun at sunrise, the old woman’s portrait is bathed in intense sunlight. Day after day she challenges me. I hear her say, “You will not give in to despair.”
In the years I’ve had her she’s taught me other lessons that are clearly universal. She’s taught me that joy or grief can each be quiet companions, like a loving friend who will sit with us in silent vigil, in joyful awe at our good fortune or silently confirming in our grief that even with shattering experiences, we will be okay.
On the days when I see only her agony, she reminds me that during and following our hardest times we get chances to revisit our deepest humanness and failings. We get chances to make peace with them and leave them behind. And we get chances to become clearer about our truest values.
Especially in these pandemic times, we all know we are facing weeks and months of uncertainties and fears. But we also have so many opportunities. Working together to rebuild or reform our society, our compassion for those who suffer most can birth humility and patience about the complexities we face. The same sense of caring for each other that has put hearts on windows and driveways can spark a fire of mutual resolve to keep us committed to each other to the end. And at every step along the way, like the old woman in the portrait, despite our grief over so many losses, we have the chance to be wrapped in gentle joy, grateful for even the smallest gestures of caring and relief we can give and receive from one another.