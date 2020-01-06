With a new legislative session about to begin in February, school districts are busy planning for the next school year and beyond. The state budget surplus presented in the November forecast has districts wondering if any funding increases will arise during this session - however, since this is not a budget session, a general education increase is not likely.
While attention over the last year or so has been on the fate of Owatonna High School, district staff have also been developing annual budgets and determining how to deliver the best education possible with the limited resources available.
A few facts:
● If state funding had kept pace with inflation since 2003, Owatonna Public Schools would have received an additional $3 million last school year alone. That gap is projected to increase.
● Required special education programs cost the district nearly $7 million more than it receives each year from the state and federal governments, putting additional pressure on the district’s operating budget.
● While we are grateful for the funding increase received by the state in the 2019 legislative session, it did not make up for years of underfunding.
● Without additional revenue to make up these gaps, we will be forced to make cuts within the next couple of years, impacting class sizes, programming and staffing levels.
● Our voter-approved operating levy is in the bottom third of other schools in the Big 9, and well below the state average. These levies are one way local communities support their schools and help pay for school operating costs.
Education funding is a shared partnership between the state and federal governments and local communities. By law, local voters have the opportunity to provide additional funding for their schools – whether to build buildings or to pay for classroom materials and staff costs. Our current operating levy is due to expire June 30, 2021. The School Board is discussing when to ask voters to renew – and possibly increase – that levy to address the funding challenges noted above. If the levy is not renewed, the district will lose $2.5 million of annual revenue.
Some might wonder why we would have asked voters to consider building a new high school last fall when we need money to operate our schools. The reality is we have financial needs for both our buildings and our programs. The budgets for buildings are legally separated from the budgets for operations – bonds can’t be spent on programs and operating dollars are used to support classroom learning and related expenses.
Our students’ needs for a 21stcentury high school have not changed and we are incredibly thankful for the support of our community at the polls last November to help us address those needs by approving funds for a new high school. However, the fact remains that it takes resources to provide our students with the education they deserve once they are in the classroom. Both needs are real, and both needs require resources.
We do our best to stretch every dollar, being as efficient as possible while maintaining a quality education for our students. We all know that strong schools build strong communities. And we are committed to inspiring excellence for every learner, every day. With our community’s help, we know we can do just that.