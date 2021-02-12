In general, we as a society are curious and often find ourselves asking the question “why.”
Why do I need to do that?
Not often do we accepted the answer “because I said so” — because we crave details. These details help us understand, accept, and do better or be better. The need to know why definitely applies to the world of building codes. What are building codes, why do these codes exist, why do these codes matter, and especially – why do I need to follow them.
In the life of the building official, these are common questions. Over the course of this year, this column will be devoted to answering the “why” questions for anyone who interacts with the building codes office and with Minnesota construction codes. But before we dive into examples of when/why you need to apply for a building permit, we are going to start at the beginning.
Some like to think that building codes are a new thing. Wrong. The earliest known principles of construction law dates back thousands of year to the Code of Hammurabi. While codes have definitely changed since then — the Hammurabi Code established the concept of civil damages, whereby one must pay compensation for defective work — a concept that has survived to this day.
Fast forward a few years, and American law regarding the built environment rapidly evolved beginning in the mid-1800s. Notable fires and tragic events (The Great Chicago Fire, the Great San Francisco earthquake, etc.) motivated the insurance industry and groups to develop model law that could be adopted to reduce loss. The first National Building Code was published in the early 1900s, and in 1915 those municipal officials who enforced building related laws began holding national meetings to discuss common problems and concerns. This led to the Council of American Building Officials (CABO) being formed in 1972.
Why is this important or significant? Again, we are curious by nature and we want to know why, or if this affects us today. Well it certainly does. On July 1, 1972 the Minnesota State Building Code was adopted into law. This was the start of a 40-year legacy of code development, code enforcement, cooperation and consternation, angst, frustration, and confusion that still exists today! But remember — all of these codes, while sometimes confusing, exist to protect the built environment and prevent defective work.
Since 1972, Minnesota has adopted numerous updates and transitioned to the International Code Documents as model codes by reference. In all there are 21 chapters that make up the Minnesota State Building Code – that building officials, including me, must apply to the built environment. Plus, there are additional Minnesota Rules, such as the International Building Code that apply to construction in Minnesota.
These codes regulate construction activity related to fire, electric, mechanical, plumbing, energy. They also regulate duties and responsibilities, permit application process and submittal documents, plan review and inspections, time limits, violations, etc. The “why” is to protect the applicant (you), the tenant/homeowner and the community. Now you know — and next month we can talk specifics!