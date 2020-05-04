Our classrooms are empty, but our virtual classrooms are full. Our hallways are no longer buzzing with students, but our Google Hangout meetings are alive with students’ voices. Our gyms and playgrounds are now silent, but backyards are filled with activities and exploration.
There will never be a replacement for face-to-face learning as our schools are a place where relationships are built, friendships are made, and new learning ignites. There is simply no comparison. Even though our schools are empty, our hearts are still full as we reinvent the way we connect with students and create new learning experiences. If you would have told me in August, as we prepared to welcome back students for the 2019-20 school year, that we would be educating students in a distance learning format this year, I would never have believed it.
As I reflect, it is hard to believe everything we have accomplished in the last six weeks. The speed of this transformation is unbelievable. Within days we figured out how to educate, feed and care for the needs of our students in a distance format. We quite literally “Apollo 13’ed” it, where failure was not an option. We have completely transformed education from our traditional face-to-face format to a distance learning model.
As we planned and executed our distance learning plan, we had students and family needs at the forefront of all of our decisions. We took into account the challenges this would present for families, as parents tried to work from home and support their children’s education. We appreciate the positive feedback from families as we have transitioned to this new way of learning. We are grateful for their strong partnership as we all work towards one common goal: providing for the social, emotional and academic growth of our students.
We identified barriers and worked tirelessly to remove those barriers. We knew there was a digital divide that needed to be tackled. We pooled our resources and got creative to ensure students received a device to assist in learning. We helped families navigate internet access so that all families now have access to the learning materials. Our Technology Innovation Team took hundreds of phone calls to assist families. Our principals, counselors, social workers, teachers and multilingual success coaches found ways to meet the needs of our students and families. It has been a true team effort. The “can-do” and “do whatever it takes” attitude of our staff has been absolutely amazing.
Our teachers collaborated to create online lessons, videos, activities and projects to support students. They have gone above and beyond to connect with students in new and unique ways — from music videos, to drive through parades, to virtual science experiments, to spirit days (bring your pet to school, PJ day, inside out day) and so much more.
We need to remember that through great challenges, come great opportunities. This has been an opportunity to enhance our technology skills, while learning new, creative and innovative ways to meet the varying needs of students. We will take the lessons we have learned and apply them to our future education system.
As we celebrate our educators this week during National Teacher Appreciation Week, we are so thankful for their tireless work, effort and commitment to our students. The collaboration, creativity, care and compassion they have shown is simply irreplaceable.
Teachers, staff, principals and students miss each other deeply. Nothing can ever replace the face-to-face relationships our staff have with our students. As the year goes on, classrooms become families who support one another. Our number one goal has always been relationships first. We care deeply for our students and want to make sure they know how important their success and health are to us.
I am #OwatonnaProud. Our staff has worked so hard to engage our students and best meet their needs during this pandemic. Our students have shown grit, perseverance and a positive attitude. Our families have been our partners. Our community has been ready to help if needed. Thank you to everyone for your support as we work together to educate our students!