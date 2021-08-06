To the editor:
The question that I have been asked most frequently this summer has been, “Are we going to have a fair?” The answer is yes! The members of the Steele County Free Fair Board of Directors, staff and volunteers are excited to invite everyone to the 2021 Steele County Free Fair where we will be “Bringing Back the Fun in 2021!”
From food, entertainment, 4-H, open-class, livestock, exhibits and carnival to hospitality and much more, there is something for everyone no matter your age.
With the COVID-19 epidemic fresh in our minds, we are providing additional hand washing stations and will have sanitizing materials available throughout the grounds. With additional security added, too, we look forward to seeing everyone Aug. 17-22 at Minnesota’s largest county fair, the Steele County Free Fair!
Dan Deml
President, Steele County Free Fair