Sometimes it is not who you stand with — but who you stand against that becomes your epitaph.
A famous photo that is sometimes used in conservative anti-fascist meme-factories (yes, there are such) is one that shows a room full of people giving the Nazi salute, with one man standing with his arms crossed. He is circled and the caption says "Be this man." A more recent example is the image burned into modern minds of a sole individual standing in front of a column of Chinese tanks in Tiananmen Square (1989). The lesson and intent of these memes is to give moral support to those who were standing against the bullies (e.g., Trump's QAnoners) in the Republican Party.
The use of peer pressure to silence other viewpoints is a standard tool of collectivist and totalitarian organizations. It is the most anti-First Amendment tool in the demagogue's toolkit, and it is frighteningly displayed in fictional works like "1984." In "1984" we are reminded that the all-powerful collective has a self-righteous certainty that their way is the right way — and no debate necessary. This — what the social scientist Jonathan Haidt describes in "The Righteous Mind" — often creates a sense of entitlement to take control and a sense of purpose for that control that is antithetical to other values like the dignity and the rights of the individual. We look into history for parallels, and see the Stasi in East Germany, Stalinism in the U.S.S.R. and Pol Pot in Cambodia. Our fear of being controlled may seem mysterious to communitarians, but it rings all too true to those of a more individualistic bent.
While "1984" is a work of fiction, it is often used to illustrate real world concerns. These serve as lessons that the world described in the fictional work may be just round the corner — if we drop our guard. Indeed, in 2017 a Trump spokesperson used phrasing that seems to echo Big Brother, responding to a reporter's push-back to a bald-faced lie about attendance at the 2017 inauguration. She suggested that the reporter should stop being so dramatic, and introducing a new phrase into the news lexicon, "alternative facts." Shortly after that exchange, sales of "1984" jumped. (George Orwell’s ‘1984’ Is Suddenly a Best-Seller, NYTimes, Kimiko de Freytas-Tamura, 2017).
This strategy of using state-powered lying, enhanced by the blocking of alternative sources that might refute those lies, is often attributed to the fascist, Joseph Goebbels, who noted that a lie, if repeated often enough, would become truth. It was presented in "1984" as "The party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command."
It was the driving principle in a fictional world where facts were what the state told you they were. In "1984", when the hero is forced to admit that four fingers held up were in fact five" because the state said so," he experiences the full force of the totalitarian. And he experiences the value of being part of the collective, as his visceral response to realizing that four is five is to love Big Brother even more.
The Western response to disinformative speech is mixed, but generally falls under the rubric that the best antidote to bad speech (aka, disinformation, aka lies) is more speech. We reason that daylight is the best disinfectant and encourage free and widespread use of the First Amendment (in the US). Other countries struggle though. Few countries have such a generous concept. In spite of our First Amendment protections, though, the freest presses are found in the Nordic states of Norway, Finland, Denmark and Sweden. The UK, which we often hear about for its ability to censor the press, scores about the same as the US. (https://rsf.org/en/ranking)
Conservatives who believe in this rubric are confused and a little bit nervous about the growing use of anti-free speech tactics. There are two principal sources for that nervousness.
First, the growing use of call-out culture and "wokeness." Call-out culture is a form of collective bullying, disguised as holding accountable — it is actually a form of ostracizing that enforces often poorly defined but powerful group-think memes. If you accidentally use the wrong words or ideas, you become the target of a call-out. The most dangerous version of this might be gang-signals and gang-colors — the accidental display of which used to get you killed in some neighborhoods. For a conservative, dialogues in a liberal environment can become minefields. (See The 'illiberal arts' are close to home, Faribault Daily News, April 13, 2018)
Second, the internet. First thought of as a great leveler with unlimited potential to create a common shared world view, it has evolved into a collection of echo chambers in which your truths are all shared by your group — with little to no communication between groups. This leads to a self-amplifying version of Goebbels' plan — as lies unchallenged get repeated and amplified until to go against the lie is to beg for a call-out.
So, where does this leave the skeptical conservative? One wonders if a flood of conservatives, released from their echo chambers by the collapse of some of those channels will find themselves at all welcome in the echo chambers of the left. Most likely, they will not even be willing to try and will be unwelcome if they do try, suggesting that echo chambers are not just news channels and Facebook groups, but are in fact communities that have walls as formidable as those Trump wanted to build on the southern border.