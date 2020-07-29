To the editor:
Well, Jim Hagedorn’s allegiance to Trump – and against the higher callings of justice and being on the right side of history - continues. On July 23, the U.S. House of Representatives took a vote on replacing Confederate statues around the U.S. Capital. Hagedorn was the only Minnesota representative to vote against it. Even Republican Reps. Tom Emmer and Pete Stauber voted for it.
As noted by Ricardo Lopez of the Minnesota Reformer: “Minnesota was famously the first state to send volunteers to the Union Civil War effort, and the State Capitol is replete with paintings and statues that honor Union veterans.”
Perhaps Hagedorn should learn some history and honor our state’s and Union’s sacrifices. He is out-of-touch with Minnesota values and the times we are living in. The Confederacy was a treasonous and traitorous movement – not to mention an institution dedicated to keeping fellow humans in bondage. Its monuments do not deserve a place in our government buildings.
Hagedorn appears to have no original ideas of his own, probably why he was defeated so many times in his attempt to have a role in Congress. In his two years there, he has parroted Trump’s views 100 percent of the time. He has proven himself to be out-of-touch with the issues we need to address in these times – containing COVID-19; working toward equality among all races, creeds and genders; and ensuring his constituents have access to health care and employment opportunities.
Minnesota CD 1, we deserve better. We deserve a Congressman who thinks for himself. Hagedorn’s opponent Dan Feehan, said, “As a combat veteran who served two tours in Iraq, I swore an oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States. Jim Hagedorn wants to honor people who violated that same oath and even spilled the blood of Minnesotans.”
I urge CD 1 voters to reject Hagedorn’s antique world view and vote for someone who will listen to his constituents and not just one voice in the White House.
Brenda Delhanty
Owatonna