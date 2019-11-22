Forty years ago as I was going through a raging storm, which happens to all of us, I was inspired to write this short though desperate prayer in song form titled Peace, Be Still, Fear Not!
“A storm came up within my soul, wind and wave over me rolled. To the Lord I cried, he took my side. A kind word from him and all was calm. Peace, be still, fear not. Peace, be still my child. Peace, be still, fear not!”
As I sang this song, I was simultaneously filled in my heart with the “perfect peace that is beyond human understanding” (Philippians 4:7). For it is Jesus Christ’s “solid rock stability” that He and only He, and surely not the world, can give. Yes, it is possible to possess God’s perfect peace in the midst of stormy midnight hours when we Christians pray desperate prayers for ourselves and other hurting people.
So with deep gratitude, I boldly stand with honor, praise and thanksgiving in my heart to the Lord Jesus Christ, my comforter, my strong and high tower and my deliverer. I am completely in awe of His perfect peace which never fails nor disappoints nor leaves nor forsakes us. Nor does He ever forget us. Why? One reason, among a myriad of reasons, is because we Christians are “carved on the palm of His Hand” (Isaiah 49:15), for indeed we are His children.
“So why then do these terrible storms and troubles come in to our lives?” you question. Because we all live in this dark, sinful and broken-down world. And besides, Jesus says “In this world you will have trouble, but take heart! I have overcome the world” (John 16:33). For Satan “Comes only to steal, to kill and to destroy, but Jesus came so that we may have life and have it more abundantly” (John 10:10).
God is a good God, for He sometimes prepares us before trouble comes in to our lives. For example, on March 8, 2014 I received a call from a good friend who said that she had a Bible verse for me, but she didn’t know the reason why the Lord told her to give it to me. It’s Psalm 41:3 which says “The Lord will sustain him on his sickbed and restore him from his bed of illness.’ Actually, it was a relevant verse that God was preparing me before our five year horrendous storm came in to our lives. I stood upon the first part of the verse many times as I later left Bob at home alone while I grocery shopped, attended church or went to Tri M Graphics to do some printing. Bob understood when I told him that I’d be back as soon as possible. He was content with that. And I had peace in my heart because I was standing on God’s word, “I’ll sustain him on his sickbed.” This is the one and only reason why I could leave him alone and still have peace in my heart.
Today as I look back and remember the past five stormy years of such indescribable, gut-wrenching and horrendous health issues which my beloved husband, Bob, suffered until he breathed his very last breath, I now realize that the great “I am who I am” not only prepared me beforehand, but was with me every step of the troublesome, stormy and black midnight way. And inspite of it all, the amazing grace and hand of God was not only with me, but was upon me to help and to strengthen me, but ultimately to guide and encourage me.
At the very beginning of this totally devastating disease, dementia (also depression, anxiety, paranoia, cancer and osteoporosis) spiraled ominously downward, day by day and minute by minute, continually until it finally reached death’s door, the last enemy of mankind (I Corinthians 15:26).