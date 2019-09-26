To the editor:
On behalf of the Owatonna Chapter of AAUW (American Association of University Women), we thank the community for its support of the 2019 TASTE of Steele County, making this year's the most successful ever. This 10th annual event raised over $5,000 to expand educational scholarships and leadership training for girls and women of Steele County. We are grateful for the publicity provided by the People's Press (before the event), the Steele County Times, KRFO, KOWZ, and KRUE.
Thank you for the 11 businesses that generously prepared and donated excellent and varied foods and treats. They are: The Bakery in Blooming Prairie, Costa's Candies and Restaurant, El Tequila, Fareway Foods, Mizuki Fusion, Nick's Pizza, Old Town Bagels & Cafe, the Owatonna Elks Club, Sparetime Entertainment, and Torey's Restaurant. The Eagles Club, once again, graciously provide a spacious and convenient location for the event as well as being a vendor. Kottke's is always so willing to assit in selling tickets. We encourage Owatonna and Steele County residents to thank these local establishments with your business.
Finally, we thank all those who attended TASTE and thus were able to sample a wide variety of "tasty" foods, pick up a creative gift at the silent auction and enjoy an evening of socializing, all while supporting a great cause — equity and education for women and girls. Join us next year on Sept. 17 for the next TASTE of Steele County.
Judy Srsen & Kay Oberle, co-chairs
Owatonna