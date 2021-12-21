Mary and I send along our Christmas greetings to all of you. Time to pause and remember some of the Christmas events surrounding my childhood.
The memories go back just so far, but the photo included with this column takes me back to my high school days when we lived in Edina. More on that later.
My earlier years take me back to my days while living in Des Moines, Iowa. My dad was the manager of a meat operation for Winston and Newell Company. He had similar work habits as I did…on the job 365 days a year. Our family always opened Christmas presents on Christmas morning. Before the gifts were opened we had to go to my dad’s office so he could “check things out”. Looking back on that, I realize that this trip to his office was staged so we would get out of the house leaving the job of placing gifts under the tree to my mother.
I can also remember anxiously waiting for my Grandpa and Grandma Hale to arrive at our house on Christmas morning. They were great shoppers and the back seat of their car was filled with gifts. I also remember the Christmas when my brother and I received new bicycles that were out of sight in the kitchen. My bike was a Schwinn, which was top of the line in those days. It had all of the extras including saddle bags, struts from the handlebars to the front wheel, horn, headlight. It was a beautiful bike, but so heavy with extra equipment that I had trouble keeping up with my friends. There were no gears on bicycles in those days so my speed was governed by how fast I pedaled!
A radio celebration
Being in the radio business for over 30 years, Christmas morning was just another work day for me. But, there was one difference. I would open the phones at 6 a.m. and invite listeners to call and wish others a merry Christmas. Each year, Hazel Kubat and Grandma Elise Abraham were the first to call. The phone lines were full until 9:30 a.m. It was great to hear from people I knew in Owatonna and to those who were former Owatonnans home for the holidays.
In our later years after we were married and had a family, we opened gifts on Christmas Eve. Two of our kids (Tim and Allison) lived nearby in Eagan, Minnesota. Our oldest son, Steve, and his family have remained in Owatonna. They brought their families down to our house for dinner and the gift opening. Our living room was full of wrapping paper which flew in every direction as excited grandkids opened presents. The entire evening would exhaust us today, but we enjoyed every minute when all of the kids and grandkids joined us for a few hours together on Christmas Eve. Memories we will never forget!
Gifts to the school district
You should know who gives gifts to our public schools. Here’s the latest listing accepted with appreciation by the Owatonna School Board: 24x24 X-Acto paper cutter from Southeastern Minnesota Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery to Owatonna Middle School; $50,000 from 761 Foundation for public room in the new high school; $200 anonymous donation for activity scholarships; 30 active seats and storage carts for students at McKinley Elementary from Gopher Sport; $15,000 from Mayo Clinic Health System for career pathways; A second anonymous donation of $200 for activity scholarships.
Big Band coming to town
Fans of the big bands should circle January 7 on your calendars. That’s when the Austin Big Band will be providing a night of musical delight and memories of the ‘30’s and’40’s. The band will be set up in the History Center’s exhibit hall, which for the night will be turned into a dance hall! Drinks and light snacks will be available during the show. Tickets are now on sale at the History Center at $20 for non SCHS members and $15 for members. Event sponsors are Owatonna Shoe, Tone Music and ReMax Venture.
You can enjoy the music of the big bands on my ‘Big Band Show” aired on KRFO Sunday at 8:15 a.m. and 6 p.m. and on KDHL in Faribault Sundays at noon and Wednesday night at 9.
North Cedar miscellania from Norb McCrady
I wish Norb McCrady could come back and see what has been done to North Cedar Avenue. Norb wrote a couple of paragraphs about North Cedar that I saved in my archives. He mentioned the Rolling Star Café which was across the street from our radio station. Our station was located in the Klemmer building at the corner of Cedar and Pearl. The building is now being remodeled. In the early days, the building was named the Zamboni Building built just before the crash of ’29. It originally housed the Zamboni Store where some of the first and finest radios were sold in Owatonna. Norb’s dad worked at the Post Office but he moonlighted selling radios for “Zam”. The McCrady family was one of the first non-wealthy Owatonnans to own one of the very coveted Atwater Kent radios…the kind that still sported the long gooseneck type speaker. Reception was terrible but we listened to Amos and Andy at six and again at ten, so what we missed due to static the first go around we picked up the second time. My brother and I were supposed to be in bed and asleep at 10. The only heat we got in our upstairs room came through a metal grated round hole in our bedroom floor so we managed to both get our ear close enough to hear the program.
Soon, however, Bill Manther and Herb Fette and several others saw the future in radio and the loss of business to competition added to the oncoming depression forced Zamboni to rent out part of his building. Gradually the “gem” of North Cedar became just another store until finally George A. Klemmer and Sons bought it and used it as a tractor repair and machine shop.
The true “gem” of Owatonna was the Farmers State Bank, commissioned by the Bennet Brothers and designed by Louis Sullivan.
Notes on theaters from McCrady
Down on the south end of downtown in the fire station complex, there was the Metropolitan Opera House that became the Metropolitan Theater and then the Roxy Theater. The “Met” showed silent movies until about the time word leaked out that the Frank Brothers were going to build a ‘state of the art’ theater down on the north part of town across from Sharkey’s Open All Night Café. One can just about imagine the panic that set in with Arlo Thompson and his son who owned and operated the Met and also the Tonna which was almost directly across the street to the north of Art Vesterby Jewelers. The Tonna was well situated at the time because the buses came in from Austin, Albert Lea, Rochester, Mankato and Faribault and they all docked in front of the hotel Owatonna, know as the ‘best little hotel in the best little city in southern Minnesota. Naturally, those buses brought in folks who stayed at the hotel.
Back to the Metropolitan Theater. When the silent movies were shown, each film came with a ‘score’ which was a packet of sheet music that was played in concert along with the movie by a professional piano player who was situated in the orchestra pit. At the Met, that person was Alvera Gladbach who later became Mrs. Guy Rolfe. Later Mrs. Rolfe and her husband, Guy, worked at the Monterey where Alvera sold the tickets for dances and Guy ran the popcorn machine.
Joke of the week
Two elderly gentlemen from a retirement center were sitting on a bench under a tree when one turns to the other and says, “Slim, I’m 83 years old now and I’m just full of aches and pains. I know you’re about my age. How do you feel?” Slim says, “I feel just like a newborn baby”. “Really! Like a newborn baby?” “Yep…no hair, no teeth and I think I just wet my pants!”
Finally: My wife and I have the secret to making a marriage last. Two times a week we go to a nice restaurant and have a little wine and good food. She goes Tuesdays and I go Thursdays.