First, a confession: I may have written about this before but I can’t find a copy of it and, even if I did, it is worth doing again. The event took place 55 years ago and the fact it has been relived in my mind so many times could be why it seems worth doing again. There are three of us still living who were involved and the other two will have a chance to critique this before it goes to the press.
It was in the winter of 1964 and our grandfather and our mother’s dad, Clarence Wight, had passed away in Regina, Saskatchewan. My sisters Mildred and Jean and our brother David made the decision to attend his funeral. Jean and David began the journey by Greyhound to Minneapolis which is where they were found on our way to Pengilly, Minnesota where Mildred lived at the time. We stayed the night at Mildred’s and left early the next morning for Canada. It was our intent to head generally north to Winnipeg from whence we would go west to Regina. Weather reports on the radio indicated snow “squalls” to the north so we decided to head straight west to get through them.
We did encounter some snow falling before we got to North Dakota and felt like a carful of geniuses as we drove through and got past them with no problem at all. We crossed the state line a bit north of Grand Forks and headed north to the custom entry at Pembina, North Dakota. It did not take long however before we were met by what the weatherman was really talking about. With the driver trying his best to follow the hood ornament and three passengers looking down for the white line and the ditch we drove through Pembina without seeing the city or the custom office.
The first sign of life we saw was the Canadian Custom office at Emerson, Canada. The driver and the three passengers bounded into the office relieved to be safe and rescued from the blizzard. The officer asked for identification, where we were going and what was the purpose of our visit to Canada? He thanked us and then said, “You can go now? We asked where we should go and he calmly suggested we may want to stay in Emerson until the storm subsided. So, we left for Emerson which was about a quarter mile from the custom office but we were not able to find it. So we headed back to the office for better directions but could not find the place we had just left.
It is doubtful we were able to see more than 20 feet in any direction but did see a building with a light. We stopped and stumbled into what turned out to be the Canadian Custom Scale Office where they weighed trucks entering and leaving Canada. These folks were very kind and invited us to make use of their very comfortable dayroom. Mildred had been thoughtful enough to have packed lunch for us so we locked the car and made ourselves at home and had a snack. With not much else to do we found a stack of business cards with a blank reverse side. We proceeded to use them to create a deck of cards from them and then Mildred, Jean and David were taught the game of bridge by a very poor bridge player.
The timing of all this does tax the memory cells but it would seem we had left Mildred’s home at around 7 o’clock. It is about 280 miles from there to Emerson. Even driving through the snow storm this would mean we probably started the bridge game about noon or so. A few hours went by and the storm had subsided to the point we thought we could find Emerson. We brushed off the Pontiac and found it would not start. We opened the hood and could see why not. We literally could not see the motor under the snow. The kind folks in the scale office gave us the name and contact number of an absolute saint. I don’t remember his name but he and a friend came out in his pick-up and made two trips carrying the four of us to the hotel in Emerson. We bought a deck of cards and picked up where we let off. Our saintly friend assured us he would get the car and see to it we could continue with our journey.
It was about 11 o’clock when “St. Emerson” came to the hotel. He took me on a short ride out in the country and except where a snow drift had formed behind a vehicle in the ditch, the roads were clear as could be. He brought me back to his shop and presented me with his ridiculous bill for his services. That thief charges us $11 for melting the snow of the motor! I bought two cans of Heet from him, had him fill the tank with gas and paid the greedy so and so. He forgot to charge us for towing the car in and for giving us rides to the hotel. Off we went under a cloudless sky with no problem with snow. By taking turns driving and napping we arrived in Regina at daybreak. We had wonderful visits with aunts, uncles and cousins and got Grandpa sent off to heaven with love.