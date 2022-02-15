A while ago, my daughter and I backpacked for 5 days in the North Cascades National Park in northern Washington — just the two of us, no guide. We carried everything we needed to wear, cook, eat and sleep in on our backs.
Not many people go to that park but not even one grizzly had been seen there for over 40 years, so we went. When we drove into the campgrounds we would leave from, we debated buying fire wood about a half mile away, but we didn’t.
Five days later when we got back to the campground we were so beat all we could think of was building a fire and crashing in a chair. The thought of dragging ourselves to the car and going for fire wood was sheer torture. So when a man in a pickup truck piled with fire wood drove slowly through camp we hollered for him to stop.
He made money selling wood that was being thrown away, left on the ground to rot because it was the wrong size. He had a license to go into planted forests after sections of them had been clear-cut and take what was left behind on the ground. His wood came from forests planted by companies to grow tall evergreen trees until they were 11 inches around and could be compactly loaded into ships and sent to Japan to be chipped into landscaping mulch.
He told us that growing those single-species forests was more profitable for the companies but that the forests weren’t as healthy. He said, “Mixed wood forests like the ones in this campground have all different kinds of trees—ones with leaves, ones with needles, trees with different kinds of bark. Each species has its own particular way of withstanding insects or mold or fire.” He said that growing side by side, the different trees ended up protecting one another and staying healthy, that forests with all the same kinds of trees didn’t stay as healthy.
That makes me wonder. If people only spend time with people who look the same way they do, or think the same way they do, or act the same, or like the same things, or believe the same things, do you think that pretty soon they might decide their way is best and it’s the way things should be?
I think the man we talked to in the campgrounds would say that’s probably not healthy for families or churches or organizations or towns either. He’d say respecting each others differences and working together in harmony is healthier.
The world needs our efforts in so many ways: our elderly or isolated, our poor or hungry, our environment, our local government, our political parties. We are called to help restore dignity in any arena where it has been eroded. Sometimes it is really hard to do that. Sometimes we have to be taught how. But as humans we can do it, and we must.
Let’s.