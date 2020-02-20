To the editor:
Thanks to Al Smith, who wrote the column (“The bar wasn’t set low enough for the half-time show”) that appeared in the Thursday, Feb. 13 edition of the Owatonna People’s Press about the extremely immodest dress and the very suggestive sexual dancing during the half-time of the Super Bowl game.
In visiting with Al, we agreed that there should have been a warning that this so-called entertainment would be inappropriate for children. Actually, according to this column, it was probably inappropriate for people of all ages.
Hopefully, in the future, more wholesome entertainment will be featured.
Eunice Meixner
Owatonna