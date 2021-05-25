Some of the statements many of us have heard about Congress include: “There should be term limits;” “Too many lawyers” and “They’re all millionaires.”
The official total number of members of Congress is 541. This number includes 100 senators, two from each of the 50 states. Representatives number 435 with each state’s number of representatives widely varied depending upon the individual states’ total population. Each representative represents approximately 700,000 constituents. There are five nonvoting delegates representing the District of Columbia, Guam, the U.S. Virgin Islands, American Samoa and the Northern Mariana Islands. There is one nonvoting Resident Commissioner from Puerto Rico.
In the Senate there are currently 16 senators who have served 20 years or longer. The top six in order of years of service are: Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.), Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa.), Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Richard Shelby (R-Al.), Dianne Feinstein (D-Ca.) and Patty Murray (D-Wa.). There are currently 10 senators serving their first term having been elected in 2020. As of the 116th Congress the average length of service for a senator was 10.1 years. Currently five Republican senators have declared they are not running for re-election in 2022.
In the House there are currently 13 representatives who have served 20 years or longer. The top six in order of years of service are: Don Young (R-Ak.); Hal Rogers (R-Ky.), Chris Smith (R-NJ), Steny Hoyer (D-Md.), Marcy Kaptur (D-Oh.), Peter Frazio (D-Or.). There were 59 newly elected representatives in 2020. As of the previous 116th Congress the average length of service for a representative was 8.6 years. Currently 11 representatives, six Republicans and five Democrats, are not running for re-election in 2022. Five representatives have stated they are retiring, three Democrats and two Republicans.
With a representative’s present term being two years, they seem to be running for re-election most of the time. Maybe their election term should be extended to four years and an age limit added. If they are doing a good job of representing their individual Congressional District shouldn’t it be up to their district voters to decide how long they serve up to a defined age limit? The Senate is more exclusive and exercises more political influence individually. Maybe there should be term limits in the Senate. If they were given a maximum of four terms it would give each senator 24 years which seems more than enough time for a political career. Also, some age limit I think would be a good idea.
As far as occupation, the numbers from the previous Congressional session are as follows:
Public Service/Politics: 184 representatives, 47 senators
Business: 183 representatives, 29 senators
Law: 145 representatives, 47 senators
Education: 73 representatives, 20 senators
Total: 585 representatives, 143 senators
Apparently, there is an overlap in occupations of members of Congress. More women and minorities are serving in Congress than ever before which is more representative of our general population.
Just over 50% of the members of Congress are millionaires as compared with just over 5% of the general population. The top 10% of wealthiest lawmakers have three times more wealth than the bottom 90%. The group of wealthiest members of Congress include career politicians and recently elected lawmakers. This information is available to anyone with access to the Internet. What is encouraging to me is Congress becoming more representative of the general population. However, a change in the length of terms, age limits, a wider variety of occupational experience along with campaign finance reform seem to be needed changes to me. What do you think?