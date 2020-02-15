When one has reached the age of four score and more the mind becomes cluttered with many items. (For those of you slow in the math department that is something more than eighty) Having done this sort of sharing since way back in the 80’s, we have a memory issue with remembering what we have shared before as well as trying to recall was it worth sharing and, if so, is it worth the risk of repeating. Having said that we will do our best to perhaps repeat some issues and perhaps add on a thought or two.
One thought that keeps floating through is the number of friends we have lost over time. With some we were granted the privilege to say farewell. With some, however, we did not have or take the opportunity to do so. This brings up some good lessons to keep in our thoughts each and every day. The first one is something we can do each and every day. You don’t necessarily need to get mushy about it but do take a moment or two from time to time to let your friends know they are important to you. If you don’t mind, let me give you an example or two or more.
The first one that comes to mind is the sudden loss to the community of Dudley Otto. We first knew Dudley as an elementary school teacher and the first hockey coach at Owatonna High School. We didn’t know him well back then but we became part of a group of hockey fans as my broker’s son was one of his goalies. He left the teaching group and left town to sell glass for Viracon for a time. After the years went by he suddenly was back in Owatonna and we saw him from time to time at the Elks Club. His warm outgoing personality led to his becoming the Exalted Leader and part of a small group of us that met every Monday afternoon. He convinced us to also meet on Thursdays which we still do. And suddenly he was not there and we did not get the chance to say farewell.
Another chap I still miss is Larry McCarthy. His picture is still pinned to the wall above my workbench in the basement. He was the ‘quintessential’ leader of a group of us who met for lunch at the Elks most every day. (He would have had a chuckle out of the fact I had to look up that word in the dictionary) Most of us had not the vaguest idea of the system he had us working with on the pull tabs. To the best of my memory we did not come close to winning anything but we enjoyed his leadership in the endeavor. Larry was a special person and one to whom you could go to for help on whatever was needed. He also slipped away one morning with little or no warning and also without the chance to say good-bye. We miss him every day.
Leon Moat is another name that pops up from time to time. We first knew him as one of the first, if not the first, managers of the municipal golf course. In addition to this he was also a teacher and one of the original coaches of the high school golf team. Of the various sets of golf clubs I have had the only set that I bought new I bought from Leon. When we learned of the failing condition of his health we did ask for and received the opportunity to stop by and visit with him in his home. He did pass on not so very long after that day but I remain grateful we were able to have that final chat.
Being somewhat unaware of his situation the sudden loss of Dave Fandel came as no small shock. We first knew Dave about the time he was known as Captain Video. He was somewhat of a leader in the field of VCR s. From his shop one could rent a machine to watch movies from a magic box. Over time he ventured into other areas of interest and did actually become somewhat of a competitor of mine as he entered into the field of real estate. He was without a doubt one of the friendliest rivals we ever had. You never had to wonder what he meant by what he said. He was great to work with as well, as his word was his bond. He is another one left without a final handshake.
Some time back we received an invitation to visit a friend at Homestead Hospice House. We responded and found the friend was none other than Vern White. Vern had been a friend for more years than either one of us could remember. Even in the early years of building Homestead House we received some good advice from Vern and in fact he not only assisted us but later became a member of the board of directors. It was indeed an honor to be invited to visit him at the place he had helped create. We miss him as does all of the community as his name has been attached to the Rotary award now known as the Paul Harris/Vern White Award.