To the editor:
On Thursday, Sept. 27, 2019 the Conservative Coalition of Owatonna is sponsoring an event titled "What is So Wrong About the Right-to-Choose Theory?"
Stephen Nelson and his wife Peggy have been active members of Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life for more than 30 years and will be sharing the reasons why they have dedicated considerable time and effort to this cause.
The event will be held in the Gainey room at the Owatonna Public Library beginning at 6:30 p.m. and is free and open to the public.
Joan Young
Owatonna