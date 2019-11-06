Owatonna, MN (55060)

Today

Snow showers this evening. Clearing skies later. Low 9F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow showers this evening. Clearing skies later. Low 9F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.