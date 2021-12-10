This is the first of a series of columns authored by the Steele County Republicans that will appear monthly in this paper. Let me begin by thanking the Owatonna People’s Press for the invitation to communicate with its readers. Newspapers have provided an important role as a forum for opinions and a vehicle to exchange ideas so that we may become better informed on the issues and events that affect our everyday lives. We are fortunate to have the People’s Press here in Steele County and I am grateful for the focus that the OPP puts on our local community.
It seems appropriate that a first communication should begin with an introduction. What is the Steele County Republican Party (SCRP) and who are its members?
Article II of the SCRP constitution states, “The membership of the Party shall be composed of all voters in Steele County who desire to support the principles and objectives of the Republican Party.” An organization’s principles constitute its reason to exist. The objectives it pursues should be based on those foundational principles.
A foundational principle of the Steele County Republican Party
One of the most important principles of the Republican Party is that the family is the fundamental unit of society. Towns, cities, school districts, counties, states, and nations are collections of families bound together by proximity, faith, traditions, and allegiance to each other. The breakdown of the family leads to the breakdown of society. Governmental bodies thus have a vested interest in the success of the family structure. However, more importantly, any government’s reason to exist is to serve, strengthen and protect the family. Most of the policies and objectives of the Republican Party in general, and the Steele County Republicans in particular, find their origin in this bedrock principle.
Policies and objectives of the Steele County Republican Party
During the Steele County Fair, the SCRP booth displayed handouts of Republican objectives. These objectives are listed below in no particular order. The justification for these objectives is primarily based on the principle of the primacy of the family.
Minimize government spending and taxation: Government should not be a burden to the family. This is why Republicans are skeptical of taxes and regulations. Of course, government must have revenue to properly serve the family. However, Republicans expect the government to be wise in its use of tax dollars – spending only on initiatives that private enterprise cannot accomplish on its own. Leaving our grandchildren with trillions of dollars of debt is irresponsible and unfair.
Promote polices favorable to two parent families: Children are best served by a family with a mother and a father. Government policies should encourage and reward parents who fulfill their duties, and should not enable those who do not support their children.
Promote polices that improve education for all, especially minorities: All children deserve a solid education. Families should be able to decide how their education dollars are spent and have the freedom to choose schools for their children. Republicans support tuition vouchers and promote the support of charter schools.
Protect the life of all members of a family: All people have a right to life, from conception to natural death.
Support law enforcement: Republicans recognize that incompetent individuals and misbehavior exists in every organization, including police departments. But the vast majority of police are heroes that protect our homes, our businesses, and our families. Misbehavior must be punished, or better, prevented. But the police deserve our respect and thanks for their heroic work.
Support legal immigration above illegal immigration: Republicans welcome our brothers and sisters from other lands who want to become American citizens. Republicans believe it is unfair to put illegal immigrants in front of families of immigrants who have followed the legal process.
Support freedom of religion and freedom to live a life of faith: Republicans believe that faith strengthens the family and therefore strengthens the nation. All people should have the right to live their life in accordance with the teachings of their faith. No one should be forced to commit an action that is against their fundamental beliefs.
Concluding remarks
Fundamental principles are the foundational and therefore immutable. The best policies and objectives to promote those fundamental principles, however, change over time. Policy examination and implementation is the work of the SCRC.
I will end this first column by inviting women and men who “desire to support the principles and objectives of the Republican Party” to participate in the Precinct Caucuses, scheduled for February 1st at the Owatonna High School. Look for more information next month.