We lived on a farm in North Dakota. On Christmas Eve the cows were milked earlier than normal. Before going in for supper, Dad harnessed the horses. Supper was eaten earlier than normal. After getting dressed to go to church, Dad hitched the team to the sleigh.
As you picture the sleigh, please don’t visualize one of those fancy ones you’ve seen in movies with shapely curved steel runners and fancy seats. Think in terms of a farm sleigh with heavy wooden runners. Built to fit on that sleigh was a wooden box with a wind shield in front and a door on back and on each of the inside benches.
After hitching the team to the sleigh Dad would bring it to the house. At the house he would put a covered pail with hot coals into the sleigh. There were five of us who would enter the sleigh: my mother, my baby sister, Dad, Herb (the hired man – Dad’s nephew – son of an older brother) and me.
Beacon of the Prairie
We were members of St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church – a rural church between two communities. The church was 13 miles from Zeeland (to the southwest) and twenty miles from Wishek (to the northeast). It was known as the “Beacon of the Prairie”.
I think we lived about 6 miles to the northeast. It would take us two and one-half hours to get to the church. Dad would let mom, my sister and me out to go into the warm church. Herb and Dad would unhitch the horses from the sleigh - the church had a barn in which to place the horses.
During the worship service, the women and children sat on the left side of the nave. I sat with my mother and my sister. All the men sat on the right side of the nave. I’ve often wondered why the women were on the left and the men on the right. I suspect (just a guess) that by having the men on the right, the women on the left were free from the tobacco, masculine, manure and alcohol odors.
The original sod church (still standing) was built in 1893 for a cost of $385 plus 15 days of labor from each adult member. In 1906 the parish built a larger church. It measured 26’ by 60’. It had a bell tower which measured 60 feet to the top of the cross. All the interior furnishings were made of oak in the Gothic style. The walls as well as the ceiling were finished with embossed metal. It had a balcony.
In 1990 the church was added to the National Register of Historic Places.
My great great-grandmother Katharina Rudolf – wife of Ludwig, Sr. – was the first person buried in that cemetery. My parents were married in that building.
Lighting the candles
Near the end of the service, the deacons would come to the front to light the candles on the Christmas tree. My mother permitted me to leave her so I could sit in the front pew to admire the lighted tree. We were too poor to have a tree in our house. I’m not sure but I think the prayers were recited while the tree was lighted. When the “Father Unser” (The Lord’s Prayer) was over, the men began extinguishing the candles. I went back to sit with mom.
The men all left the church while the women remained and visited. The men went out to hitch the horses to their sleighs. One by one they came to get their families. I’m sure Dad had another fire in the pail to keep us somewhat warm on the trip home. Musty horse blankets helped keep us warm.
Signing off
What else do I remember about that Christmas? Herb gave me a cattle truck that had a battery and lights.
When I think back to those days, I wonder if I would have had the quality of faith that would have insisted that in the depth of winter I would harness horses, hitch them to a sleigh, place them into a stall in the barn at the church, and re-hitch them to the sleigh just for a Christmas Eve worship, a six-hour plus excursion, so a young son could remember the aroma and remember the beauty of God’s lighted Christmas tree… and, so continue his journey within the grace of God.