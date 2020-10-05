To the editor:
A recent column asked, “where’s the outrage” in response to the murder of a 5-year-old boy, Cannon Blake Hinnant, who rode his bike onto the lawn of a black man, Darius Sessoms, who shot Cannon in the face while his two sisters watched.
It was a heinous crime and Darius was arrested and charged with first-degree murder. What the writer missed is that Darius is going to be punished for his senseless crime, while it seems apparent white on black crimes do not receive the same and equal justice. Is it so hard to understand where the frustration and eventual rage comes from when people feel they are not being treated equally?
I agree with the writer if we could all live treating others as we want to be treated this would be a better world.
Philip Heim
Medford