To the editor:
I read your column on Mr. Skillestad. I have known Mr. Greg Skillestad for over 25 years. I have always considered him a friend to be proud of. I have read the personal attacks by Blooming Prairie City Administrator Andrew Langholz in the Blooming Prairie Times newspaper regarding the Chief of Police Skillestad. I believe that Mr. Skillestad demonstrates integrity, respect, indomitable spirit, patience and caring in his personal life and at work.
The previous article I read stated the Blooming Prairie's community input was viewed as unnecessary. I could not disagree more. Mr. Skillestad's greater share of work and responsibilities are embedded in his community work and interaction. Community trust is imperative for the police chief especially in this time of unrest that is sweeping our nation. City Administrator Andrew Langholz should step back and recognize the importance and value of Blooming Prairie's police chief.
The City Administrator Andrew Langholtz violated a Minnesota state law regarding closed meetings. This was simply excused away. This state violation amounts to much more than any of the petty accusations leveled at Mr. Skillestad! Langholtz has no criminal justice experience that I could find at all which creates a frustrating situation. I have criminal justice experience at the county, state and federal levels. What credentials or experience does Mr. Langholz possess that qualifies him to oversee the Police Department? I think Langholtz has been promoted to the point of incompetence!
I would suggest that the city of Blooming Prairie provide some additional secretarial help to the Police Department. I have operated Drugwise Drug Testing Services in Owatonna for 20 years and have found there is always a solution to operational issues that does not include personal attacks and threats.
I think the Blooming Prairie Mayor should require the City Administrator Andrew Langholtz obtain training in conflict resolution and corrective thinking. Corrective thinking works on the principal that conflicting choices in social and personal interaction can be dealt with before they become actions. I have a four-year degree in social work and three years of training in clinical social work so my words matter. Mr. Skillestad is a valuable asset to the city and the community. Mr. Langholtz's negative efforts are a drain on coworkers energy and tax=payer money.
Nathan Temple
Owatonna