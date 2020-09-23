A Facebook posting: “Raise your hand if you’re fed up with criminals being idolized and cops being demonized.”
I have raised my hand.
“Police are necessary because ‘we’ as a society (and modern societies in general) refuse to take personal responsibility for the safety of ourselves and our loved ones AND we refuse to love our neighbors as ourselves, do unto others as we’d want done toward us, and to be our neighbors’ keeper.” — Author unknown
An innocent child
Cannon Blake Hinnant was a 5-year old. He was living in Wilson, North Carolina. He was about to enter kindergarten. Anticipating school, he had just learned to write his name.
On Sunday, Aug. 12, Cannon was shot in the face. His two sisters Carla, 8, and Ava, 6, saw him murdered. They heard the shot. They saw him fall. They saw the blood.
It was Sunday evening. Carla and Ava were playing in their yard. Cannon was riding his bike. He drifted off the sidewalk and rode briefly on his neighbor’s lawn — the lawn of Darius Sessoms.
Darius Sessoms faced Cannon and allegedly shot him in ‘point blank’ range in the head before running back into his house.
A neighbor, Doris Lybrand, also witnessed it. She saw Darius Sessoms allegedly fire the gun. She thought Sessoms was playing until she saw Cannon’s father’s reaction. She called 911.
A convicted felon
Darius Sessoms was a neighbor to the Hinnant family. The Hinnant family had known him for years. Supposedly, Cannon’s father Austin and Darius had eaten together on Saturday evening. One neighbor said that Darius had been at the Hinnant resident that Sunday morning.
According The Wilson Times, Darius had three convictions: in March of 2016 — felony larceny of firearms, April 2016 – misdemeanor relating to a controlled substance and in November 2016 – a felony with marijuana substance.
Darius Sessoms has been arrested and is being held without bond.
Righting a wrong
Stop and think for a moment: had you heard about Cannon Blake Hinnant prior to today? I have been totally fascinated (really angered) by the fact that this story has not been covered by the major news sources. I learned about it by reading it on Facebook.
Darius Sessoms, a Black man, shot a white child – a 5-year old … no national news coverage. Had a white man shot a Black five-year old, the media would have exploded with coverage!
Cannon Blake Hinnant, an innocent child, was murdered … no demonstrations, no looting, and no protests. His was a simple single funeral service, not three… he was in a plain casket, not a gold one…mourned by family and friends, no national TV broadcast. … Where’s the outrage?
Signing off…
“Whereas moral courage is the righting of wrongs, creative courage, in contrast, is the dis- covering of new forms, new symbols, new patterns on which a new society can be built.” — Rollo May